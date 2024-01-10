The world’s premier show of acrobatic storytelling is coming to the capital…

Abu Dhabi, get set to welcome the world’s biggest and most famous show of acrobatic brilliance, as Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL lands at the Etihad Arena to put on a glittering show for you from April 26 to May 5.

The mystical magic of Cirque will take over Yas Island, as the spectacular ice-and-fire acrobatic extravaganza will mesmerise you with a never-seen-before fusion of ice skating and signature Cirque du Soleil acrobatics. The groundbreaking production will redefine the limits of circus arts, showcasing a breathtaking spectacle laced with mind-bending feats, beguiling stunts and of course, intriguing storytelling that will have you leaning in with eyes wide open so you don’t miss a second of it all.

For both fans of ice skating and those new to the sport, you’re about to watch acrobats and skaters seamlessly execute fascinating acts while they glide over the ice and hang in the balance mid-air, as you’re treated to synchronised skating, freestyle figures and nerve-shredding feats of courage. If you’re new to the Cirque experience and are expecting a more traditional circus experience, there’s plenty of that too with classic acts such as the swinging trapeze, aerial straps and beautifully coordinated hand-to-hand performances.

Tickets are up for grabs very soon, with member pre-sale beginning on January 11 from 12pm, followed by Live Nation Middle East and Ticketmaster pre-sale also on January 11. General sales begin on Friday, January 12, with tickets from Dhs175.

Cirque du Soleil presents CRYSTAL, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 26 to May 5, general sales January 12, from Dhs175. etihadarena.ae. @cirquedusoleil

Images: supplied