Get ready to party…

Dubai is going out with a bang. The weather is warming up and we have to make the most of the rest of the season Dubai is doing so with a very long and extensive list of performances and concerts taking place in April.

No matter, your taste in music there are so many concerts in Dubai this April that we guarantee there is a little something for everybody.

Here are 11 performances, concerts and festivals coming to Dubai this April.

elrow

If you saw us at elrow XXL this last year, it’s no surprise to us as just about everybody and anybody was at the massive Dubai festival held in d3 back in January of 2023. The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks at Media City Amphitheatre, promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. Added to the lineup British DJ and producer Eats Everything. He has many hits under his name including Entrance Song, Get Up, Space Raiders, and U (I Got A Feeling) and more. We can also expect to hear from Arielle Free, De La Swing and Toni Varga.

elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, from Dhs350. elrowdubai.com

The Kid Laroi

Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Dubai for the first time at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this April, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time.

The Kid Laroi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 19, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

B*Witched

Two iconic 90s girl groups, B*Witched and Eternal are heading to Dubai in April bringing their hits to the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Top songs include C’est La Vie, Blame It On The Weatherman and Rollercoaster by B*Witched and I Wanna Be The Only One, Stay and Power of a Woman from Eternal. Get ready to be teleported to the 90s! Tickets will go on sale on theirishvillage.com

Dubai Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud, Dubai, April 20, prices from Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 282 4122. theirishvillage.com

Boyz II Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Get ready to be serenaded by the iconic R’n’B group Boyz II Men when they hit the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets are available from Dhs199 per person and can be booked here.

Boyz II Men, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sun April 28, tickets from Dhs199 Coca-cola-arena.com

Black Coffee & Me

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks of White Dubai Harbour once again, on Saturday, April 20. He will be joined by & Me who is one-quarter of the incredible group Kleinemusik.

Black Coffee and &Me, White Dubai Harbour, Dubai Harbour, Sat April 20, tickets from Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

SKY2.0 reopening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

Set to open again in April, we can expect the superclub to be back and better than ever. The nightclub has recently been hosting some incredible up-and-coming DJs such as Kasango, A7Z and Gianni Romano. The club also hosted mega names this season like LilBaby and 50Cent. So we can practically guarantee that the remainder of the season will be equally epic.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, opening in April. @sky2.0dubai

Keinemusik at Playa Pacha opening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playa Pacha Dubai (@playapachadubai)

To kick things off in unforgettable style, the Five Luxe will throw its first party on Saturday, April 13. Taking over Playa Pacha – the hotel’s chic social pool and private beach – will be two of Keinemusik’s hottest names: Rampa and Adam Port. The first of eight epic Playa Pacha Icons parties to take over the JBR beachfront this year will see the duo of Keinemusik DJs bringing their signature high-energy, electric sets to Dubai.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, 4pm onwards, Saturday April 13, tickets from Dhs400. Tel: (0)58 900 9836 @playapachadubai

Bongo’s Bingo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongo’s Bingo Dubai (@bongosbingodubai)

Bongo’s Bingo is back at Zero Gravity and this time they’re taking it back to the 00s. Party like it’s 2002, and get ready for a night out. Expect all the usual craziness that goes with the Bongo’s Bingo name. The Bingo session will take place on Saturday, April 27.

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street, Saturday April 27. @bongosbingodubai

Zara Larsson

Swedish icon Zara Larsson will be performing at Global Village Dubai for a killer performance on April 18. She will be performing on the main stage from 8pm. You will know Zara Larsson for her incredible hits including Lush Life, which was her first track back in 2015 which skyrocketed her to fame.

Zara Larsson, Global Village, doors open from 6pm, concert starts at 8pm. Tickets cost Dhs22.50 online and Dhs25 at the gate. globalvillage.ae

Camel Phat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIVE DXB (@hivedxb)

Taking place in Soho Garden at Hive, get ready for Camelphat. The iconic duo of Camelphat have been to Dubai many times previously. The Duo have some famous tracks such as Cola. Tickets will be available at the door or on Platinumlist. Regular door policy applies.

Camelphat and Argy, Code, Soho Garden, Racecourse Grandstand, Meydan, doors open 10pm. Tel: (0)52 388 8849, sohogardendxb.com, @hivedxb

Rema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Hitmaker and star Rema will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday, April 11. This performance will be part of the Afroworld collection of performances. Tickets are already on sale and start from Dhs199. You will know Rema for his iconic hit Calm Down which has a special remix with the pop star Selena Gomez

Rema in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 11. Tickets on sale from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Supplied