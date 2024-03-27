Wiggle, Wiggle, Wiggle, Wiggle…

Announced via his Instagram, Savage Love singer Jason Derulo is set to perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, May 4. Ticket prices and further details are yet to be announced but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me.

More recently, Derulo released Savage Love in 2020, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Coca-Cola Arena stage, you can expect to hear all these and more.

Jason Derulo is no stranger to performing in Dubai and is somewhat of a regular on the city’s club circuit. The icon has previously performed at Soho Garden, Pure White, and most recently her performed at Club Blu in September of 2023 for a stellar birthday performance.

Can’t wait until then?

There are countless other incredible performances taking place in Dubai this coming April, so you won’t have to wait until May for a live performance.

Also heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on April 19 for a performance from the Australian sensation The Kid Laroi. April 20, you can catch us at the Dubai Tennis Stadium for a performance from the throwback icons B*Witched.

Need more of a reason to party in April? Elrow will be back for one night of incredible music from none other than Fisher and he will be performing at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on April 13.

Need another throwback – We’ve got you covered because Boyz II Men are also performing at the Coca-Cola Arena at the end of the month on April 28.

Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Sat May 4, prices and further details tbc. @cocacacolaarena

