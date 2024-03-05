He will add to a calendar of hilarious programming already planned for the capital…

The laughs won’t end anytime soon in Abu Dhabi, as internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife has just been announced for a performance at the Etihad Arena on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour.

With Trevor Noah having fans in splits last week and the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week line-up revealed only days ago, Matt’s performance in Abu Dhabi will add to a hilarious event calendar planned for this year.

Known for his lighting-quick wit and unpredictable humour on stage, Matt will entertain fans through hilarious interactions that are often described by comedy-lovers as being refreshing, yet relatable. With roasts, clever wordplay, observational humour and more starring in his shows, get set to be taken on an engaging comedic experience at the Etihad Arena.

Matt’s endless list of accomplishments include an unmissable Netflix special, as well as four sold out shows at the The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Online, he’s amassed over 2 billion views, which should come as no surprise considering the success of his releases on YouTube.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed his first one-hour comedy special, ‘Only Fans’, via YouTube and two years later, he self-released his second stand-up special, ‘Matthew Steven Rife’, before releasing a crowd work special, ‘Walking Red Flag’, only two months later. Viewers ate it up, with the release pulling 10 million views. Adding to Matt’s remarkable success in 2023 was his highly anticipated third stand-up special, ‘Matt Rife: Natural Selection’ on Netflix, which ranked in the top ten in 42 countries. He’s also starred in several MTV titles.

We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, but here’s the good news: ticket pre-sales begin this Thursday, March 7 at noon, and you can grab them for a full 24 hours during the pre-sales phase, before general sales begin on March 8.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, ticket pre-sales March 7 12pm, general sales March 8 at 12pm. livenation.me