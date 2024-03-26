From influencers to TV personalities…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. This week, we have British influencer Chloe Lloyd, media personality Kate Ferdinand and more on dreamy, beachside vacations. Talk about goals. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Chloe Lloyd

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Lloyd (@chloelloyd)



The British model and content creator has been vacationing in the city for the past week, enjoying a luxurious and dreamy stay at Atlantis The Royal. Among the many fun things she’s been up to, she’s spent time at the Ounass x Dolce & Gabbana pop-up at stunning infinity pool Cloud22, dining at Nobu By The Beach and Ling Ling and relaxing by the waters. She also stayed at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR.

@chloelloyd

Kate Ferdinand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)



The British TV personality and wife of retired star footballer and British centre-back Rio Ferdinand shared sweet updates of her family vacation in the capital, with a stay at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, chilling in the pool, playing by the beach and spending time with her family.

@xkateferdinand

Noel Robinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Robinson (@noelgoescrazy)



The TikTok star, with over 9 million followers on Instagram and quite the TikTok following, is in Dubai, sharing the love and showing off his dance moves. The dancer was spotted in Downtown Dubai, by the Burj Khalifa and in Dubai Marina.

@noelgoescrazy

Images: Socials