We are nearing that time of year again when the temperature in the UAE increases and we start planning more indoor activities. One of the main attractions we bid a temporary farewell to, is the ever-popular Global Village Dubai and if you weren’t aware, you don’t have very long to see it as it closes on April 28, 2024.

What’s inside?

Year after year, Global Village receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

Inside, you can visit plenty of attractions including House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. There’s Digger’s Lab for the little ones, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – a fun family attraction, and of course there’s the games area where the Ferris wheel and other adrenaline-pumping rides are.

What’s new? This year, Global Village also added a fun mini-golf attraction. There are two golfing experiences, a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out Mini World, a fusion of the most iconic attractions from around the world.

If Global Village is synonymous with food for you, there are so many spots where you can get your fill.

You can find a majority of the food stalls scattered around, however, the foodie areas you can’t miss are Happiness Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For entertainment, there’s always something to check out. Either on the main stage, at the Cyber City Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), Neon Galaxy, and even more at the pavilions.

For fans of fireworks, visitors to Global Village will be treated to a glittering firework display every weekend on Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Read our guide here and stay up to date with all the latest information on @globalvillageuae

Images: Supplied by Global Village Dubai