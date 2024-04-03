Abu Dhabi’s own island of thrills never ceases to amaze…

Yas Waterworld’s Ladies Event

This could be the ultimate girls’ getaway you’ve been looking for, as Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s iconic Yas Ladies event returns every Friday from April 19, all the way to November. Your fun-filled Friday will include a big splash of adventure, as you dive into a world of aquatic thrills and conquer over 45 rides and slides from 1pm to 10pm. A female DJ will keep the beats coming, and all-female staff will be on site to help you with everything you need.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, April 19 to November 2024, Fridays 1pm to 10pm. yaswaterworld.com

Enjoy a stage show with the cast of Looney Tunes

An epic showdown of laughter and competition awaits here, with the all-new ‘Team Looney Tunes Get in the Game’ stage show at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Join beloved Looney tunes icons, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as they take the stage to compete for the title of Team Looney Tunes coach. With their trusty team captains and Lola Bunny by their side, they’ll dive headfirst into a competition that showcases their skills, wit, and charm to determine who reigns supreme as the ultimate coach.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 26. @wbworldyasisland

A2RL

This AI-powered sporting spectacle will be like something you’ve never seen before, when the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) happens this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit. Watch in awe as the abilities of skilled scientists, coders and developers from around the world will bring cutting-edge tech to the racetrack. Milestones, tech, and surprises in store.

A2RL, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 27, 4pm to 11pm. @ymcofficial

In case you missed it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Island جزيرة ياس (@yasisland)

Yas Island is about to appoint its Chief Island Officer for 2024, and we’re on the brink of finding out who that might be. We’ve had our share of guesses here at the What’s On office, and around the capital. Keep an eye out as we hear more in the days to come…

@yasisland