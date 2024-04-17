fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
CINEMA
CULTURE
PODCAST
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Dubai Metro rain aftermath: All the updates you need to know

News
Transport
Avatar photo
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
5 hours ago

Dubai Metro timings impacted…

The UAE was hit with unstable weather conditions yesterday. Although it may be sunny today – April 17, 2024, the country is currently dealing with the aftermath. If you live in Dubai and bank on the Dubai Metro for transportation, take note of this update which will affect your travelling plans.

Dubai’s Roads and Transportation Authority took to their official social media platform, X (previously called Twitter) in the early morning. They announced that there will be maintenance work on several stations on both the Red and Green Lines. The transport authority added metro timings will be affected and asked travellers to check for updates on official social media platforms.

Latest announcements

The latest update from RTA this morning confirmed that the below Dubai Metro stations are operational:

Red Line:

  • centrepoint Station to GGICO Station
  • BurJuman Station to World Trade Centre
  • Jabal Ali to Expo 2020 Station

Green Line:

  • Etisalat by e& station to Abu Hail
  • Creek Station to Al Ras

The RTA has arranged for free shuttle buses at specific stations on both lines to ensure passengers will get to their destinations.

We are monitoring any official updates and will let you know as soon as we have news.

UAE experiences the heaviest rainfall in 75 years

The extensive rainfall in the UAE yesterday has resulted in a number of business closures, with remote working and learning regulations issued for both Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17, as the country looks to recover from the impact.

In addition to the Dubai Metro, the large amounts of rainfall have seen heavy flooding across the country, closing roads and even halting operations at airports. Read more here.

News
Transport
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
Update: Remote learning to continue for public schools in the UAE
Chef's Menu is the new Dubai Food Festival experience to know about
Dubai Food Festival: e& Beach Canteen returns this April
Experience the exquisite Montblanc Majlis by Ninive beyond Ramadan
The best places to get Asian takeaway in Dubai for your next night in
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT