The UAE was hit with unstable weather conditions yesterday. Although it may be sunny today – April 17, 2024, the country is currently dealing with the aftermath. If you live in Dubai and bank on the Dubai Metro for transportation, take note of this update which will affect your travelling plans.

Due to the unstable weather conditions and to ensure the sustainability of Dubai Metro operations and services, we would like to inform you that there will be maintenance work at the stations on the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, which will be affecting both… — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 17, 2024

Dubai’s Roads and Transportation Authority took to their official social media platform, X (previously called Twitter) in the early morning. They announced that there will be maintenance work on several stations on both the Red and Green Lines. The transport authority added metro timings will be affected and asked travellers to check for updates on official social media platforms.

Latest announcements

#RTA informs you that Dubai Metro is currently operating the Red line in the following stations: from centrepoint Station to GGICO Station, from BurJuman Station to World Trade Centre, and from Jabal Ali to Expo 2020 Station. Noting that the Bus service has been provided to the… — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 17, 2024

The latest update from RTA this morning confirmed that the below Dubai Metro stations are operational:

Red Line:

centrepoint Station to GGICO Station

BurJuman Station to World Trade Centre

Jabal Ali to Expo 2020 Station

Green Line:

Etisalat by e& station to Abu Hail

Creek Station to Al Ras

The RTA has arranged for free shuttle buses at specific stations on both lines to ensure passengers will get to their destinations.

We are monitoring any official updates and will let you know as soon as we have news.

UAE experiences the heaviest rainfall in 75 years The extensive rainfall in the UAE yesterday has resulted in a number of business closures, with remote working and learning regulations issued for both Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17, as the country looks to recover from the impact. In addition to the Dubai Metro, the large amounts of rainfall have seen heavy flooding across the country, closing roads and even halting operations at airports. Read more here.