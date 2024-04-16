Let these be your office for the day…

Good weather, bad weather, rain, shine. There’s never a bad time to find yourself a remote working spot – if you’re permitted to do so, of course. Here are a few great cafes in the UAE capital, where you can work remotely.

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

The Lighthouse Yas Bay Waterfront

This exciting Mediterranean concept lines the Yas waterfront and has been described as a gathering point for members of the region’s creative community. Sounds like a wonderful remote working arrangement.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_abudhabi

tashas Al Bateen

Tashas abu dhabi

With strong Insta-feed energy, this concept originated in South Africa, but is well-established as a part of the local fabric here. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a fastidious eye for gastronomic detail helped make this eatery an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. In a sentence, good food, great coffee and nice aesthetics make this a solid remote working spot.

tashas, Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 445 0890. @tashascafe

% Arabica

Arabica coffee

With a recent opening at Zayed International Airport, this Japanese specialty coffee brand is part of an impressive line up of restaurants and hospitality concepts in the capital. A solid Arabica blend powers their brews across numerous locations in Abu Dhabi, and irrespective of what time of day it is, this is a great spot to get caffeinated, dial in and get some great work done at.

% Arabica, various locations, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. %arabica.uae