Let these be your office for the day…

Good weather, bad weather, rain, shine. There’s never a bad time to find yourself a remote working spot – if you’re permitted to do so, of course. Here are a few great cafes in the UAE capital, where you can work remotely.

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

This exciting Mediterranean concept lines the Yas waterfront and has been described as a gathering point for members of the region’s creative community. Sounds like a wonderful remote working arrangement.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_abudhabi

tashas Al Bateen

With strong Insta-feed energy, this concept originated in South Africa, but is well-established as a part of the local fabric here. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a fastidious eye for gastronomic detail helped make this eatery an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. In a sentence, good food, great coffee and nice aesthetics make this a solid remote working spot.

tashas, Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 445 0890. @tashascafe

% Arabica

With a recent opening at Zayed International Airport, this Japanese specialty coffee brand is part of an impressive line up of restaurants and hospitality concepts in the capital. A solid Arabica blend powers their brews across numerous locations in Abu Dhabi, and irrespective of what time of day it is, this is a great spot to get caffeinated, dial in and get some great work done at.

% Arabica, various locations, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. %arabica.uae