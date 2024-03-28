Enjoy these brands airside…

Jones the Grocer

Casual dining restaurant and gourmet grocer, Jones the Grocer is now open at its new airside location, at Zayed International Airport. Equipped to seat over 130 diners, it includes a theatre kitchen, a grill, a traditional Italian pizza oven and bar. A few of the exciting dishes you can enjoy here off their award-winning menu include the Jones wagyu burger and the chargrilled harissa chicken with North African couscous salad, as well as a selection of hand thrown pizzas.

Jones the Grocer, Terminal A, Zayed International Airport (after security), Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours. Tel: (0)2 805 8458. jonesthegrocer.com

Antonia

One of the capital’s favourite trattorias serves some incredible Italian dishes on Mamsha Al Saadiyat and in Al Zeina, and you can now enjoy your favourites at Zayed International Airport’s departures area as they team up with Bottega to bring you a combination that’s anyone, and everyone’s favourite.

Terminal A, Zayed International Airport (after security), Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours. @antonia.uae. @abudhabiairport

Todd English Pub & Market

Go on a culinary journey before you set off on your journey through the clouds, with renowned celebrity chef Todd English’s menu that features sushi, pasta, homemade pizza, cured meats, rotisserie chicken, gourmet steaks, and Chinese classics. This is also Todd English’s first airport restaurant in the world.

Todd English Pub & Market, Terminal A, Zayed International Airport (after security), open 24 hours. @cheftoddenglish

% Arabica

This renowned Japanese specialty coffee brand has unveiled its inaugural airport store within the duty-free zone of Zayed International Airport, joining an impressive line up of restaurants and hospitality concepts in the Departures area. This is their 8th store in the capital, and it embraces the airport’s ‘pearl in the desert’ design concept, featuring a shell-like curved roof and open, light-filled interiors. Get your caffeine fix before you hop on a plane and off to your latest adventure.

% Arabica, Zayed International Airport, Terminal A, Level 5 (Departures), Abu Dhabi. %arabica.uae