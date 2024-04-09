Football fans, add Dubai Parks & Resorts to your plans, pronto…

Dubai Parks & Resorts is already home to theme parks themed around Legoland and Motiongate, as well as a Legoland Water Park. But a string of new rides and attractions now await, with the eagerly anticipated opening of Real Madrid World.

Officially welcoming thrill-seekers from Tuesday April 9, Real Madrid World is the latest addition to the entertainment destination, and will offer football fans an immersion into the winning spirit of one of the world’s greatest teams.

As per the website, the world’s first Real Madrid themed park features four zones: Celebration Plaza, Champions Avenue, Stars Universe and Sports Boulevard. Across them, football fans can get their adrenaline fix at 40 attractions, rides and experiences, fuel up at two different restaurants, and shop for merch at the Real Madrid World Store. Among the first-of-their-kind experiences, visitors to Real Madrid World will be able to ride the region’s first wooden roller coaster, and the tallest amusement ride in the world.

Tickets for Real Madrid World are already online, priced at Dhs295 for all aged four and above. Children under three get free entry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid World (@realmadridworlddubai)

So let’s take a closer look at the different zones…

Celebration Plaza

Highs, lows, comebacks, victories, and more take centre stage at Celebration Plaza, where you’ll get to live the Real Madrid story, the Real Madrid way, according to the website. Sign us up.

One of the highlights here is the Bernabéu Experience, fashioned as a mini Santiago Bernabéu Stadium that allows fans to explore typically off-limits spaces, like the legendary locker room, the sacred pitch, and the trophy cabinet holding 14 Champions League trophies and 11 Euro League Cups.

Champions Avenue

A dedicated space that takes visitors through the club’s past, present and towards its glittering future, this interactive museum-like experience invites you to walk the streets of Madrid and discover the beating heart of its beloved football club. Walk through White Hearts, a unique exhibition for fans that puts you right in the heart of the action.

Stars Universe

Here, you can take on challenges like ‘Los Blancos’, testing your own ball skills with thrilling football challenges. Alongside the main men of the Real Madrid team, you’ll take on intergalactic opponents as you travel the Unstoppables, competing in the Universe Cup.

In Stars Universe, you’ll find rides like the Goal Coaster, where riders race against rival teams to compete to score the winning goal; and the Stars Flyer, which soars 460ft in the air as you aim for the stars.

Sports Boulevard

The gateway to Real Madrid World, enter the world of the beautiful game via Sports Boulevard, where you can enjoy football-themed dining and shopping.

Real Madrid World, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, 12pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday, from Dhs295. dubaiparksandresorts.com/ @realmadridworlddubai