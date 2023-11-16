This bit of confirmed news will surely add a kick to your day…

We’ve been talking about the possibility of the Real Madrid theme park opening in Dubai for some time now, but we’ve just received confirmation in the form of a name reveal.

Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have revealed that this exclusive multi-year theme park partnership will be called Real Madrid World. It will soon welcome sports fans, families, and friends who love a spot of adrenaline-pumping-themed attractions.

The theme park will also include immersive experiences and fan engagement opportunities, all of which will celebrate the world of football and basketball the Real Madrid way.

Inside, there will be a number of signature adrenaline-pumping rides, family-friendly attractions, restaurants, plus unique retail stores featuring a collection of official Real Madrid merchandise.

While visiting the park, sports fans of all ages will go through a journey of the popular football club – the past, present and future; and their favourite players – both off and on the pitch.

This is the first theme park destination of its kind in the world and is sure to put Dubai on the map for football fans.

No opening date has been announced as of now, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates. Further details will also soon be announced over the next few months which will include details about the signature rollercoasters, unique events and more. Stay tuned to whatson.ae

While we wait in the corner…

If you’ve not already tested your adrenaline at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the theme park is home to more than 100 rides across four parks: MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Waterpark Dubai and Riverland Dubai. There’s even a trio of hotels to choose from if you want to stay as close as possible to the action, with a Legoland-themed hotel, budget-friendly Rove at the Park and Polynesian-inspired Lapita.

dubaiparksandresorts.com | @realmadridworlddubai

Images: Getty Images