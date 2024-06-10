Hot days, fun weekends…

Good things come in small packages, and this week is a great example. Here’s our pick of great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, June 21

Try a Cantonese business lunch…

Vibrant colours and bustling energy welcome you at Dai Pai Dong, where you can savour authentic Cantonese cuisine, such as homemade noodles, dim sum and barbecued meats. Take a break this Friday and enjoy their four-course business lunch.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

…or an African inspired one

Abu Dhabi’s own version of an African safari serves up a mouthwatering new business lunch, including delights such as the prawn arancini seasoned with masala and served with a coriander salsa, or the vibrant rainbow slaw dressed in a herb yoghurt. Main course selections include chicken sosaties with a spicy cucumber mayo, or the prawn sosaties in a tangy prego sauce. When you dine here, make sure to keep an eye out for the attention-to-detail in their design. Because when you think about it, it’s all about the little things.

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)2 675 9302. @african__lounge

Then, take your wellness journey to new heights

At a lovely landscape adorned with aromatic plants, palms and tree-lined pathways, ladies in the capital can begin their day with a refreshing swim in the exquisite infinity pool, or raise a racquet at an energising padel session. You can also enjoy expert-led, low-impact fitness classes featuring pilates and more, from 3pm to 9.45pm. Read more here.

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha, Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)54 995 5036. @matchaalbateen

Saturday, June 23

Trek through the Andes at Maté

Fortunately, you don’t need to exert yourself too much – seeing as it’s a weekend and all. Just show up and enjoy a wealth of exciting eats inspired by the cuisines of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Chile, at this brand new Asado Libre – Camino De Los Andes summer brunch. This culinary adventure promises a flavour fest like none other.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (0)54 309 6027. Book here. @parkhyattad

Enjoy Matilda at the Etihad Arena

This musical, inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved book Matilda, follows a little girl called – you guessed it – Matilda, who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

Catch a EURO 2024 game at McGettigan’s

This is some of the best football action you’ll witness on the planet, and where better to watch it from one of the coolest spots in the capital? This Saturday evening, Georgia take on the Czech Republic before Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal play Turkiye at 8pm. Finally, Belgium and Romania battle it out at 11pm. Don’t miss a second of it as you savour some great food and drink at one of the capital’s leading Irish pubs. There’s also daily scratch cards and prizes, for those of you itching to win.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Mon to Thu 3pm to 2am, Fri to Sun midnight to 2am. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Sunday, June 22

Catch Reem Mall’s summer carnival

If you missed this fun, family friendly display during the Eid holidays, fret not, because they’ll continue to wow you all weekend long. Featuring magicians, children’s shows and roaming entertainment, there’s a reason they proclaim themselves “the coolest place this summer.”

Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, until June 22. @reemmall

Wing your weekend plans with spicy Indonesian flavours

If you’re less than enthused about the prospect of heading outdoors this weekend, we get it, it’s hot. Very hot. In which case, you could stay home, catch a good movie and order in. With Wingstop’s sweet and spicy Indonesian flavours, you’ll have enough perfect food to get through your lazy binge session.

@wingstopuae

Classy Italian fare and marina views beckon at Cipriani

Simple and authentic? Yes. High class? Definitely. Cipriani on Yas Marina serves up all that and unmissable marina views, so grab a seat by the window at their iconic tower and relish a series of authentic Italian dishes prepared with ingredients flown in from Italy.

Cipriani, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel:(0)2 657 5400. @ciprianiyasisland

Practice your cannonball with gorgeous sea views

Enjoy access to the beautiful beach and stunning pool at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island this weekend for the week for Dhs475 and you’ll get Dhs200 of that back to spend on food and drink. For children, access is Dhs125 with Dhs50 redeemable. Sunday done right, indeed.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs475. @jumeirahsaadiyatisland