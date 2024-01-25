Serving up a first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination in the capital…

It’s hard to tell whether a sensation has caught on in the region as quickly as padel has. With clubs sprouting up all over the UAE, fans have been raising a racquet and one that’s caught our (and pretty much everyone’s) attention with it, is Matcha Club, the snap-tastic court complex that’s been servicing our neighbours in Dubai, both in their Al Quoz and in their Meydan locations.

The good news is, Abu Dhabi’s iteration, the long-awaited Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha is finally open. Designed for women and children, the facility, while being padel-centric, has rightly been coined a lifestyle and escapist haven.

Media: Instagram, supplied

Its proximity to the emirate’s adventure hub, Hudayriyat Island, is fitting, and the club packs a host of wellness-centric activities including yoga, Pilates, functional training and HIIT as well as a Mediterranean eat, an infinity pool and a private beach, among other offerings, at this sun-drenched Californian and boho-inspired space in the capital.

Spanning over 34,000 square metres amid lush greenery, it also packs plenty for the little ones, including an outdoor playground featuring swings, slides, and monkey bars as well as an indoor playground perfect for the summer months. The venue is also designed with accessibility as a priority, to welcome people of determination.

Pricing

For those on the hunt for membership options, you have four categories to choose from: beach & pool access priced at Dhs150, a day pass for the beach, pool and gym at Dhs350, monthly and yearly membership options, as well as à la carte options where ladies are welcome to book classes. So the club is accessible to all, individuals wanting to pop-in and explore the many offerings also have the option to pay à-la-carte for these experiences. Boys upto the age of 7 are permitted entry (for free), while girls 7 and over may enter for Dhs100, while one nanny is permitted free entry (additional ones may enter for Dhs150).

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha, Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)54 995 5036. @matchaalbateen