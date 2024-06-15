We have a lovely break…

This weekend that is not approaching quickly enough is the Eid Al Adha long weekend which was announced earlier this week. As such we will be getting Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 off Which means that everybody will be looking for fun things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha.

Here are 15 fun things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha.

Friday, June 14

Check into a stunning hotel for a needed break

There are plenty of incredible staycation deals in Dubai and this long weekend is the perfect excuse to make the most of the incredible summer deals. Take a drive and make your way to any one of the emirates and explore a new part of the country. You could, for example, check into the lush oasis that is Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island and experience wildlife and safaris like never before. All-inclusive packages start from Dhs2,060.

anantara.com

There’s a brand new entertainment venue

As the city starts to heat up, we’re always looking for fun indoor entertainment spots to keep cool at. And a brand new one, Tiger Strikes has just opened for businsess. Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination promises bowling, cricket simulators, digital darts and pool.

Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Mon to Fri 2pm to 12pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 11pm. @tigerstrikes.dxb

It’s only fair to order cookies

In case you’ve missed it – We’re celebrating our birthday this month. Which means we’re giving back to you because without you, there’d be no us. That means incredible giveaways for 45 days and of course a birthday takeaway in true What’s On style. We’ve done burgers, we’ve done pizza – this year it’s all about the cookies. You can order a box of gooey and delicious cookies from the masters at Billionaire Cookies where we have chosen out favourite cookie (Cinnamon Cheesecake) and naturally, birthday cake.

The box is available now, and for the entire month of June, for Dhs45. Order via Deliveroo, noon, talabat, or Chatfood.

Saturday, June 15

Walk the walk, talk the talk, Dance the flamenco

The gorgeous La Niña is hosting a stunning Flamenco dance and music night where you can experience an exclusive performance from award-winning performers. Ibossim Flamenco Ibiza will showcase their talents while you delight in stunning Latin American cuisine.

La Niña, ICD Brookefield Place, DIFC, from June 13 to June 16. Tel: (0)4 395 1300 @laninadubai

*sings* Jason Derulo

The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. The gig is the first part of EarthSoul music festival, a series of concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena that aim to unite artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness.

Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Sat June 15, tickets start at Dhs199. @cocacacolaarena

Brunch anybody?

Saturdays in Dubai are dedicated to one thing and one thing only (not really but still) it’s brunching time. We won’t judge you if you prefer a buffet brunch or a set menu brunch – either way, the brunch at Mott 32 is an Asian flavour delight. We’re talking Peking duck salad, soft shell crab and all the dim sum your heart desires.

Mott 32, Adress Beach Resort, JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs745 champagne, Dhs795 per person for groups of four or more to enjoy a Peking duck. Tel: (0)4 278 4832 @mott32dubai

Sunday, June 16

Celebrating the dads of Dubai

This Eid also happens to be Father’s Day and what better way to celebrate our dads than by treating them to a wonderful spa experience at Sofitel Spa? The L’Occitane treatment includes full body steam, exfoliation in the hammam, 60-minute massage and pull access, all of this priced at Dhs900. Because why can’t they treat themselves too?

Sofitel Spa, Sofitel The Obelisk, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Umm Hurair 2, Dhs900 for trreatment. Tel: (0)4 281 4030 sofitel.com

It’s time for a tea party

It’s hard to digest just how far Dubai has come in just a few decades and to appreciate the city the way it is now, we have to go back in time and experience what it was like over 50 years ago. You can do just this at Host Theatre’s immersive Discover Dubai’s History series. Taking place every Sunday, guests will enjoy a plethora of activities for just Dhs379. It takes place at the Burj Khalifa and ends with a private sunset session with plenty of immersive experiences, bites and drinks.

Discover Dubai’s History series x Host Theatre, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. every Sun at 4.30pm, Dhs379 per person, host-theatre.ae/h-afternoon-tea

Go big, don’t go home

Night clubs are still night clubbing and the party-goer in you can let loose with a wild night out. Dubai is home to countless nightclubs but one of our favourites is SKY2.0. This Sunday however, we will be having a special edition night of BoomBox at SKY2.0 where DJ Jack Sleiman is on the decks giving us all the singalong bangers.

For a full list of nightclubs in Dubai, click here.

Monday, June 17

Meaty Monday

If you haven’t been to Sucre Fire Dining you’re missing out – the DIFC outpost is famous for many things but at the very top of that list is the dulce de leche fondant. But that’s not why we’re going on Mondays (although the night will end with it) Tomahawk Mondays have just been announced at Sucre and you can enjoy a delicious evening of starters, and a 1.2kg piece of steak priced at Dhs700 for two. The evening starts from 6pm.

Sucre Fire Dining, DIFC, every Mon, Dhs700 for two. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 @sucredubai

Wagyu, sleep, repeat

It’s World Wagyu Day on June 21st but Smoki Moto on the Palm are making it a week-long affair. Get ready for an exclusive chefs butcher box that will feature the most supreme cuts of wagyu ready to be enjoyed.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, Mon June 17 to June 23. @smokimotodubai

A beautiful breakfast

This Eid al Adha the stunning Turkish restaurant famed for breakfast is serving up it’s acclaimed breakfast experience throughout the Eid weekend from 10am to 2pm, and it is priced at Dhs159 per person. Get ready for a magical experience with home made jams, gorgeous Ezine cheese, sausages and a plethora of other incredible Turkish bites.

Sirali, Al Habtoor City, Sat to Mon 10am to 2pm, Dhs159 per person. @siralikebapdubai

Tuesday, June 18

Can’t get enough of Kata

Hear us out, if you haven’t been to Kata in Dubai Mall yet, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Their food is immaculate, the mocktails are delightful and this International Sushi Day is the perfect excuse to try out their sushi. Enjoy an incredible 26-piece platter of sushi for just Dhs149. The platter features a spicy salmon, tiger roll, and California roll. As well as nigiri, and more.

Kata, Waterfront Promenade, Lower Ground, Dubai Mall, Tuesday June 18, Dhs149 per person for 26 pieces. @kata.ae

Drinks to beat the blues

A celeb-favourite that hails from the US. ladies’ night at 1OAK is notoriously the place to be on Tuesdays. Ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)52 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

Delight in traditional Afghan cuisine

A beautiful hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Kishmish is a gourmet Afghan restaurant that serves up dishes that taste like childhood. The restaurant is warm and inviting and deserves all the love and attention, which makes it the perfect spot to end a wonderful long weekend.

Kishmish, Mirdif Avenue Mall and Dar Wasl Mall. @kishmishdubai