For when you need to let your hair down…

Who says that nightclubs are dead? Certainly not us. No matter the kind of nightclub experience you’re looking for, Dubai has got you covered. There are plenty of spectacular nightclubs across Dubai that offer the best of the best.

Here are the best nightclubs in Dubai right now.

1OAK

One of a kind, this small but mighty nightclub is known for its detailed roof and killer nights out – 1OAK is a club that has a banging Tuesday ladies’ night. The club has hosted the likes of Calm Down’s Rema, Darkoo and Kid Ink.

1OAK, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, open Tue, Fri, Sat and Sun 11pm to late. @1oakdxbofficial

The Avenue

Yet another club that almost guarantees a good night out. The Avenue is known for its urban nights serving you afrobeats, R’n’B and hip hop. The club’s boxed-out roof is one you won’t soon forget.

The Avenue, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 42nd floor, open daily 11pm to 4am. @theavenueclubdubai

Soho Garden Meydan

A club inside a club, inside a club – Soho Garden Meydan is home to countless mini clubs. If you’re after afrobeats and urban music, Black is for you; if you’re more of a techno head, check out The Code and The Hive where the likes of Solomun, Camelphat and countless other DJs have performed.

Soho Garden, Racecourse, Meydan Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, open daily 7pm to 4am, closed Sun and Tue. @sohogardendxb

Blu Dubai

If you’re someone who likes to go clubbing and experience quality live performances then Blu Dubai is the one for you. The club is open daily with R’n’B night Bubbles on a Monday, We Outside on Wednesdays but the club is at its best when it has an artist. We’re talking Tyga, Bryson Tiller, Kanye West and plenty other names.

Blu Dubai, V Hotel Dubai, Al Habtoor City, open daily 10pm to 4am. @clubbludubai

Blu Oasis Dubai

The second outpost for Blu with the same core values – but in the desert. Blu Oasis is a day-to-night beach club that doubles as a nightclub with an area dedicated to the pool and an area dedicated to the club experience, you’re spoiled for choice. Oh and if you’d like, check into a villa so that you don’t have to leave.

Blu Oasis, adjacent to Dubai Parks and Resorts. @bluoasisdubai

EPIK

The latest in nightlife experiences in Dubai – EPIK has recently opened its doors and is welcoming guests for a techno meets house experience, complete with a kinetic roof, state-of-the-art lighting and pillars with LED screens that amplify your clubbing experience.

EPIK, Meydan Grandstand,Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba open Thu, Fri and Sat 11pm to 4am. @epik.dubai

Soho Garden The Palm

The second outpost of Soho Garden can be found on the roof of Nakheel Mall on the Palm. Complete with a roof top bar and indoor club. Soho Garden The Palm is a slightly smaller counterpart to Soho Garden Meydan but is equally mighty. With plenty of dancefloor space and hosting artists in the hip hop space and the EDM space you’re spoiled for choice.

Soho Garden The Palm, Nakheel Mall Palm Jumeirah, Rooftop West, open daily 8pm to 2am, closed Thu and Mon. @sohogardenpalm

SKY2.0

One of the few superclubs in Dubai – SKY2.0 is a guaranteed top quality night out. With three distinct nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays Hosting the likes of Kasango, Lil Baby, French Montana and plenty more SKY2.o has a little bit of everything for everybody. Go early for a bite to eat and watch as the night unfolds.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, open Thu, Fri and Sat 9.30pm to 4am. @sky2.0dubai

The Penthouse

Another nightclub on the Palm and found inside FIVE Palm. The Penthouse is the perfect venue that transforms from late night lounge for a bite to eat to a nightclub that has the quintessential Dubai experience. Stellar views, incredible DJs and an all-around good vibe.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm, open daily 5pm to 4am. @thepenthousedubai

B018

Hailing from Lebanon, B018 gives you the ultimate Lebanon experience, techno, house and even reggaeton can all be found at the Media City outpost. Hosting underground artists such as Citizen Kain, Dodi Palese, and plenty more this is the place to be if you’re looking for that unique night out.

B018, Media One Hotel, Media City, Wed to Sat 10pm to late. @B018.dxb