They are the kings (and queens) of promise…

30 Seconds to Mars are set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this December. The American rock legends will be taking on the stage on December 12 for one night only. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale.

It’s the end of the world but it’s a beautiful announcement

You will know 30 Seconds to Mars for being in the music game for over two decades when the band was first formed by the iconic actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto.

Their first self-titled album 30 Seconds to Mars, was first released in 2002 and they have gone on to release eight other albums. You will know the band for a long and extensive list of tracks but for the purpose of keeping it short and simple, our favourite three hits include Stuck, World on Fire, and Closer to The Edge.

However, you might know the band for hits such as Kings and Queens, This is War and The Kill – See told you, an extensive list of tracks.

More to come this year

Can’t wait until December for a good concert – we feel you. The lead up to December has plenty of incredible artists making their way to Dubai, they may not be in the same genre as 30 Seconds to Mars but we promise they will be equally good concerts.

80s rock band Deacon Blue will be making their way to The Agenda in Media City on June 14. While legends in the rap game Xzibit, Obie Trice and D12 will be taking place on June 29 at the Coca Cola Arena.

Need a little bit of grungey pop punk in your life? Wait for 2025 when the iconic Green Day will be making their way to Expo City on January 27.

30 Seconds to Mars, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, December 12, tickets from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Supplied