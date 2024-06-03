Get ready for a big year…

We’re already looking ahead to 2025 because we have some pretty massive performances, concerts and festivals making their way to Dubai next year. We don’t have any comedians or plays lined up just yet, but if these artists are any indicator for the year ahead, we’ve got a pretty massive one coming. In the meantime, click here for all of the concerts coming to Dubai in the latter half of the year.

Here are all of the performances and concerts coming to Dubai in 2025.

January

Green Day

When: January 27, 2025

Where: Expo City

It’s all happening on January 27, 2025 at Expo City. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can register your interest for presale online. From the early days of Kerplunk and their breakout teenage bedroom rage anthology Dookie; through their Nimrod power pop era; into a system-railing resurgence with American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown; all culminating in an impressively prolific period in the 2020s, which includes their latest release (and the reason they’re touring the world right now), Saviours – Rock Hall of Famers, Green Day have been inspiring impromptu air guitar solos for decades. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly.

Green Day, Expo City, January 27, 2025, tickets available for pre-register greendaydxb.com

CAS

When: January 31, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks, are all set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage come next year. January 31, to be precise, so mark your calendars.

CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, 2025, tickets out soon, Dhs195, @livenation.me

TBC

Untold

If you’re anything like us then you spent the better half of your weekend in February of 2024 roaming around Expo City and making the most of UNTOLD Dubai. The good news is the UNTOLD apps home page already says 2025, Expo City Dubai, UAE. While we don’t have any details as to when or who to expect just yet we are already buzzing at the idea for a return of the festival.

UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, 2025. Untold.ae