Summer on the horizon…

We say horizon. It’s practically on the couch eating your snacks. Warmer weather is here, and so is vacation season, which means more and more super fun things to do in Abu Dhabi are weaving their way into our to-do lists. Tis’ the season for languid hours of having a good time.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, June 3

Cool off at a beach club

One of Yas Bay’s finest, Cafe del Mar is one beach club that’s constantly on your list when you live in or visit Abu Dhabi. With Ibiza vibes and endless seaside views complemented by great seafood picks, make sure to drop anchor here when you’re exploring the best beach clubs in the UAE capital.

Cafe del Mar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Dine fashionably

Indulge in a stylish afternoon tea inspired by the latest fashion trends at The Drawing Room, St Regis Saadiyat Island. Delight in a selection of savoury sandwiches and pastries. This elegant affair, running daily from 2 pm to 6 pm, is a perfect blend of dainty pastries and haute couture priced at Dhs210 per person.

To make your reservation, contact Tel: (0)2 498 8443 or email restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com. marriot.com

Tuesday, June 4

Learn the way of the land

One of the oldest human crafts, Al Khous has been a significant part of the UAE’s ancestral heritage and is a tradition that has been practiced since time immemorial. Al Khous involves the weaving of the palm fronds to create a variety of products – baskets and utensils of various sizes and utility, tablecloths, mats, hats, bags, hand fans, brooms, food containers and date basket covers. These handwoven palm leaves can even be dyed in different colours. The leaves are first dried in the sun and then sliced length-wise to be soaked in water until they soften enough to bend without breaking. You can learn this craft at Qasr Al Hosn.

@qasralhosn

Have a mid-week lunch pick-me-up

What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Newcomer of the Year for 2024 introduces its exclusive business lunch menu, offering a delightful midday escape with refined flavours. Enjoy starters such as the butternut carpaccio or the tantalising tuna tartare infused with miso and yuzu, followed by signature mains such as the crispy cornflake chicken schnitzel and the classic cacio e epe pasta. Add additional sides and desserts for only Dhs35 each.

Flamingo Room by tashas, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs135 onwards. Tel: (0)2 675 9301. @flamingoroomae

Wednesday, June 5

Try a new burger in the city

Beau is the newest edition to Abu Dhabi’s casual dining scene, and arguably fit to fight for the title of Abu Dhabi’s best new burger spot. Located in Marina Mall, chef Vincent Le Moal has brought his smash-hit upscale Dubai burger joint to the capital, with fluffy, cloud-like potatoes, soft-as-silk brioche and fresh-as-daisy patties. Try them out today.

Beau Restaurant, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Marina Road, Abu Dhabi, weekdays noon to 11pm, weekends noon to midnight. Tel: (0)2 4410 722. @beau.restaurant. @vlm_chef

Thursday, June 6

Catch an art exhibition

What Have You Done by Kusay Bader is opening at Artbooth Gallery is pleased to announce the solo exhibition “What Have You Done” by Kusay Bader. Opening on June 6, 2024, in Artbooth Gallery, this solo exhibition is an exploration of humanity’s intricate relationship with the natural world. The exhibition runs from June 6 to 14.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC area, Abu Dhabi, June 6 to 14, @artboothuae

Images: Supplied/Getty