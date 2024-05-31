We’re at the halfway point at the year…

Can you believe that? We don’t want to. The year of 2024 has been a roller coaster of a ride so far and we don’t think it’s slowing down any time soon. While life and living is a whirlwind, Netflix can be your moment of calm, winding down at the end of the day with a hot dinner and someone you love by your side. Sounds like a dream to us. Fortunately for us, Netflix has a fresh drop of titles to binge – bring on the summer.

Series

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 

netflix

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton

Genre: Drama/Romance

Launching: June 13

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Hierarchy

netflix

Cast: Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won

Genre: Drama/Romance

Launching: June 7

The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

Sweet Tooth Season 3

netflix

Cast: Cara Gee, Ayazhan Dalabayeva

Genre: Drama/Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Launching: June 6

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Films

Under Paris 

netflix

Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant

Genre: Thriller/Horror

Launching: June 5

Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

Basma 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)


Cast: Fatima AlBanawi, Yasir AlSasi, Mai Hakeem

Genre: Drama

Launching: June 6

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.

Ultraman: Rising

Cast: Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman, Tamlyn Tomita

Genre: Kids/Sci-Fi/Action

Launching: June 14

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father’s duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

Documentaries

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán

Launching: June 6

You might also like

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres this weekend
Eat what you see at this unique cinema screening of The Menu

The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

netflix

Launching: June 26

Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one’s own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.

@netflix

Images: Supplied 