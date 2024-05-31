Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this June
We’re at the halfway point at the year…
Can you believe that? We don’t want to. The year of 2024 has been a roller coaster of a ride so far and we don’t think it’s slowing down any time soon. While life and living is a whirlwind, Netflix can be your moment of calm, winding down at the end of the day with a hot dinner and someone you love by your side. Sounds like a dream to us. Fortunately for us, Netflix has a fresh drop of titles to binge – bring on the summer.
Series
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2
Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton
Genre: Drama/Romance
Launching: June 13
As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.
Hierarchy
Cast: Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won
Genre: Drama/Romance
Launching: June 7
The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.
Sweet Tooth Season 3
Cast: Cara Gee, Ayazhan Dalabayeva
Genre: Drama/Fantasy/Sci-Fi
Launching: June 6
In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.
Films
Under Paris
Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant
Genre: Thriller/Horror
Launching: June 5
Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.
Basma
Cast: Fatima AlBanawi, Yasir AlSasi, Mai Hakeem
Genre: Drama
Launching: June 6
A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.
Ultraman: Rising
Cast: Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman, Tamlyn Tomita
Genre: Kids/Sci-Fi/Action
Launching: June 14
A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father’s duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.
Documentaries
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán
Launching: June 6
The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
Launching: June 26
Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one’s own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.
