Can you believe that? We don’t want to. The year of 2024 has been a roller coaster of a ride so far and we don’t think it’s slowing down any time soon. While life and living is a whirlwind, Netflix can be your moment of calm, winding down at the end of the day with a hot dinner and someone you love by your side. Sounds like a dream to us. Fortunately for us, Netflix has a fresh drop of titles to binge – bring on the summer.

Series

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton

Genre: Drama/Romance

Launching: June 13

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Hierarchy

Cast: Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won

Genre: Drama/Romance

Launching: June 7

The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

Sweet Tooth Season 3

Cast: Cara Gee, Ayazhan Dalabayeva

Genre: Drama/Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Launching: June 6

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Films

Under Paris

Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant

Genre: Thriller/Horror

Launching: June 5

Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

Basma

Cast: Fatima AlBanawi, Yasir AlSasi, Mai Hakeem

Genre: Drama

Launching: June 6

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.

Ultraman: Rising

Cast: Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman, Tamlyn Tomita

Genre: Kids/Sci-Fi/Action

Launching: June 14

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father’s duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

Documentaries

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán

Launching: June 6

The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

Launching: June 26

Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one’s own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.

