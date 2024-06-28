Vintage for the win…

Vintage is not that common in Dubai. Quite sadly, I would say, but such is the case. Not only is shopping vintage or pre-loved good for the environment, it’s also a more economical, sustainable way of building your wardrobe, especially if designer pieces are what you’re looking for. If you’re trying to get into the habit of shopping vintage in the city, luckily for you, there are some hidden-away spots where you can grab a hold of those exclusive pieces.

For designer finds

Reems Closet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reems Closet (@reemscloset)



This store stocks authentic, pre-owned luxury goods from labels like Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana and more. Not only can you buy pre-owned here, you can trade and sell as well, so it’s perfect if you’ve got some designer pieces you think should be re-homed. Reems Closet appeals to the conscious consumer, because that’s where the founder of the store started herself. Head over to this designer resale boutique to find your favourite new designer piece. There’s two stores in Dubai and an online store and app you can deal with.

@reesmcloset

The Closet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hermes.Chanel.LV.Dior.Goyard (@theclosetuae)



This is the place for all the handbag girlies. The Closet is a consignment store that buys and sells both new and pre-loved items, but it’s great if you’re looking to be budget conscious and keep your handbag collection in rotation. Find top-of-the-line brands here, like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and more, all authentic and verified. You can finance your new must-haves by selling your old ones. The chain now has two stores in Dubai, one in Abu Dhabi, and in Egypt as well. There’s also a website you can shop from, so you don’t even have to leave the house.

theclosetuae

The Gentlemen’s Community

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gentleman’s Community (@thegentlemanscommunity)

This one’s for all the gentlemen. Here, you can find a slice of nostalgia with vintage eyewear, vintage ties, pocket squares, classic cufflinks and lapel pins. There’s also a small selection of new old stock tailored jackets by Brioni with a cabinet that showcases vintage Cartier collectibles. All the items have been authentically sourced and carefully handpicked from Europe, Japan and the U.S, so you’re getting the true, complete experience. You can shop in-store and online, whatever you choose.

@thegentlemanscommunity

The Luxury Closet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Luxury Closet (@theluxurycloset)



This online store stocks it all – shoes, bags, clothes, watches, accessories and more for both men and women. In terms of variety, they’re probably your best bet. Not only can you shop, you can sell on the website too, and they deliver and accept items from all around the world, although they are based out of Dubai. Find brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Rolex, and more. You don’t have to worry about authenticity, because all the products are verified by experts in-house. You can thank us later, although your wallet might not.

@theluxurycloset

Endless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by endless (@endless.uae)



Endless Wardrobe is a second-hand buying and selling platform in UAE that accepts all premium, contemporary, and luxury brands like Gucci, Chanel, Rat and Boa, Self-Portrait etc – just not fast fashion brands. You can shop and sell women’s clothes, shoes, and accessories as well as homeware and children’s. Once your items have been sold, Endless will take 10 per cent commission and pay you within three to five business days.

endless.ae

For the casual/streetwear finds

Digg It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai’s No.1 Vintage & Thrift Store (@digg.it)



This vintage and thrift store is all about that streetwear swagger, and stocks vintage, pre-loved and reworked clothing. They have a permanent store in Al Quoz, where they have all measures of rare finds and classic streetwear essentials, which you can cop at discounted rates, but they also have a website you can shop from and pop-ups every now and then. Vintage streetwear can look like limited edition jerseys, tour merch and pre-loved sneakers, so if that’s your vibe, this is the place to be.

@digg.it

Vintage Vibe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vintage Vibe (@vntgvibe_)



Vintage Vibe is like Digg It’s equally cool cousin, and stocks a similar collection of apparel and accessories. They’re great value for money, but like all vintage and thrift, pieces are one off and rare to find again, so you want to keep up and an eye out. They have a permanent store and a cool website to shop from and do sales on their Instagram stories all the time. They have regular pop-ups in locations across the city, so watch out for those. You’re sure to have an amazing shopping experience – certified.

@vntgvibe_

Flashback Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flashback Fashion (@flashbackfashion.ae)

Vintage, upcycled, reworked and Y2K – you can find it all at Flashback Fashion. They have designer pieces to pre-loved brands, vintage wear and streetwear, and the whole collection is specially curated. They stock pieces for men and women, so the variety is pretty great. They don’t have a permanent store, but they have a website you can buy from and they’ll ship to your doorstep.

@flashbackfashion.ae

Fashion Rerun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vintage & Y2K Gems in Dubai (@fashion_rerun)



More for vintage, retro and Y2K fashion, Fashion Rerun is also perfect for those looking for those throwback pieces – all the rage now. You know the drill – they’re affordable, authentic and the website ships to your home, so all you need is your device and some restraint. Their roster of brands is incredibly impressive and they stock for both men and women. Happy shopping!

@fashion_rerun

Images: Socials