Driving around Abu Dhabi this long weekend to make the most of Eid Al Adha? Take note of this important announcement. For you to make the most of the holiday, the Emirate’s Department of Municipality and Transport (DMT) has made some announcements regarding parking and Darb.

Parking

Over Eid, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18. Paid parking returns on Wednesday, June 19.

Darb

Your Darb Road tolls will cease to be collected over that same period, Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

After this, charges will return to usual, with tolls due during the peak hours between 7am to 9am in the mornings, and 5pm to 7pm in the evenings from Monday to Saturday. Each time you pass by the darb in your car, you will be charged Dhs4.

You can register for Darb here.

Buses

Public buses, Express and Link services will operate between 6am and 11pm.

For full timetables visit admobility.gov.ae.

Parks

Abu Dhabi City parks will be open from 8am to 11pm.

Al Ain parks will operate between 8am and midnight.

DMT Service Centres

Will be closed from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

