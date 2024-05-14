It’s a Dubai thing to keep on partying…

We are almost halfway through 2024 and that means that we’re heading into the summer months which means, in theory Dubai should be slowing down. However, that is far from the case. While we are bidding adieu to a few of our favourite beach clubs for the summer, the city is still very much alive and well with countless incredible concerts and performances coming to Dubai in the second half of the year.

Whether you’re staying indoors or out and about there are the 14 concerts coming to Dubai this year…

June

WaterBOMB

The WATERBOMB Festival is one of Korea’s biggest coming together of the two genres and a lot of water, and will be landing in Dubai to serve us some of that K-Town magic on June 7 and 8. The first wave of artists was announced including K-Rap superstars CL, Big Naughty and PH-1. We also know Jessi, Simon Dominic, Liu, Sorn, 82MAJOR and tripleS joined the lineup. The headliners have been announced as international superstars DJ Snake, Nicky Romero and Benny Benassi, along with UAE-based DJ Dany Neville.

WATERBOMB Festival, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jun 7 and 8, tickets start at Dhs150, waterbombdubai.com @waterbomb_dubai_official

Hans Zimmer

When it comes to scoring blockbusters, few Hollywood composers come close to the likes of Hans Zimmer. He is the man behind the stirring music of Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Dune and more. He will be joined on stage by his 45-piece world-class band including Tina Guao on the cello, Pedro Eustache on the winds, and many of the vocal artists from the original soundtracks. The last time Zimmer was in Dubai was in January 2023, and his concert was so popular that a last-minute extra date was added to the schedule. And he did it again this time because Coca-Cola Arena announced the second date (June 1) to keep up with the ticket demands. Purchase it on coca-cola-arena.com and hanszimmerlive.com. Prices start from Dhs299.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 31 and June 1, 9pm, Tel: (800) 223388, coca-cola-arena.com

Garage Nation

Garage Nation is the epic night dedicated to non-stop UK Garage classics and it returns to Dubai once again on Saturday, June 1. As always, the event will take over the entirety of the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel. It is guaranteed to sell out fast, luckily tickets are already on sale here. For the full lineup and all of the deets click here.

Garage Nation, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Sat June 1, doors open 8pm, tickets from Dhs100. @garagenationdxb bemorethanevents.com

Jason Derulo

Savage Love singer Jason Derulo was scheduled to perform in May but the concert was pushed to June 15. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. He’s also the man behind Savage Love, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. Tickets start from Dhs199 for the Bronze and the Regular Standing category. Silver is at Dhs245, the Golden Circle at Dhs299, Diamond at Dhs399, and Diamond with meet and greet at Dhs999.

Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, June 15, tickets start at Dhs199. @cocacacolaarena

French Montana

American-Moroccan rap royalty French Montana is set to perform in Dubai this summer. Montana is the second headliner for the EarthSoul music festival series, and will headline at the City Walk super venue on Saturday June 22. He’s the man behind the 2017 summer anthem Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track, Welcome To The Party. He’s performed in the UAE on several occasions before, including at Sky2.0 in November 2022, Drai’s in 2019 and at the 1OAK pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November 2017.

EarthSoul presents French Montana, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 22, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Deacon Blue

Scottish pop-rock band of the 80s Deacon Blue are making their way to Dubai this June. You will know them for hits including Real Gone Kid, Dignity, Twist and Shout and countless other incredible tracks. Expect an evening that is a true throw back. The concert is part of the kick off of the McGettigan’s Euros fanzone. Tickets for the match and concert combo are priced at Dhs195 (which includes a drink), or Dhs55 for match-only access. Doors open at 7pm, the concert starts at 8.30pm and the match kicks off at 11pm.

Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s, The Agenda, Media City, from 7pm June 14. mcgettigans.com/fanzone

Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

aking the stage at the Coca-Cola arena on June 29, D12 Xzibit and Obie Trice – rap legends are making their way to Dubai. The concert is set to kick off Dubai Summer Surprises. The concert is the 20th anniversary of the 3 twenty anniversary tour. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 29, from Dhs295. hiphopuae.com

The Ocean

resh off the heels of a six-month world tour, Berlin-based post-metal band The Ocean will be performing at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai. Get ready to plunge into a swirling abyss of musical innovation when they take the stage. Purchase your tickets here.

The Ocean, P7 Arena Media One Hotel, Dubai, from 7pm on June 17, Dhs199 per person. @p7arenadxb

September

Enrique Iglesias

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Last week we put on our detective badge and went full Dr. Whatson on the subject of who Coca-Cola Arena’s next big booking was. The Coca-Cola Arena confirmed the news, the Spanish star Enrique Iglesias will be returning to Dubai for a one-night gig, at the Arena on September 13.

Coca-Cola Arean, City Walk, September 13. coca-cola-arena.com

October

Peter Bence

If musical magic could be personified it would be Peter Bence. A pianist who very quickly took the internet by storm with his incredible use of the entire (and we mean, entire) piano is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 18 for one night only. Ticks start from Dhs199 and are on sale here.

Coca-Cola Arean, City Walk, October 18. coca-cola-arena.com

Macklemore

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the herewebsite, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

November

Defected Dubai

Defected Dubai is back again. We aren’t entirely sure if we’ll be having the same three-day bender as we did last year however we do know that the festival is coming back to the UAE and will be held at the JA Resort once again and the Defected concerts are set to take place on November 9 and 10.

Defected Dubai, JA Resort, Jebel Ali, November 9 and 10 2024. @defectedevents

Lea Salgona

Broadway & West-End lovers get excited! Award-winning superstar Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai. Lea Salonga is making a pitstop in Dubai as part of her Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour where she will be performing all of her classic hits. She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017. When she returned in 2020, she came prepared with two show dates. We are not graced with two show dates this time, so get those tickets sorted. Read more here.

December

SoleDXB

Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this 2024. The three-day festival typically takes place in December so we can expect a similar date. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle. In previous years we have seen the likes of Central Cee, Busta Rhymes and many more perform at the festival.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, 2024. @soledxb