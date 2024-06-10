Of scary movies and more scary movies…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Releasing: June 13

Cast: Froy Gutierrez, Madelaine Petsch, Ella Bruccoleri, Gabriel Basso

A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning; unfortunately, they have no choice but to stop and stay at a secluded Airbnb in Oregon–and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers.

Wrong Place

Releasing: June 13

Cast: Bruce Willis, Ashley Greene, Michael Sirow

Frank, a former police chief of a small town, finds himself being hunted down by a meth kingpin seeking to silence him before he can deliver eyewitness testimony against his family, but ultimately finds himself up against more than he bargained for when he threatens to harm Frank’s daughter.

Cinderella’s Curse

Releasing: June 13

Cast: Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna, Lauren Budd

The film follows a desperate Cinderella who summons her fairy godmother from an ancient flesh-bound book, seeking revenge on her evil stepmother and stepsisters who abuse and torment her daily.

