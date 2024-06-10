All the new movies to catch in the cinema this week
Of scary movies and more scary movies…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
The Strangers: Chapter 1
Releasing: June 13
Cast: Froy Gutierrez, Madelaine Petsch, Ella Bruccoleri, Gabriel Basso
Wrong Place
Releasing: June 13
Cast: Bruce Willis, Ashley Greene, Michael Sirow
Cinderella’s Curse
Releasing: June 13
Cast: Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna, Lauren Budd
The film follows a desperate Cinderella who summons her fairy godmother from an ancient flesh-bound book, seeking revenge on her evil stepmother and stepsisters who abuse and torment her daily.
