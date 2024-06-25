All the new movies to catch in the cinemas this week
Of preparing for summer…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1
Releasing: June 27
Cast: Sam Worthington, Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller
Book here.
A Quiet Place: Day One
Releasing: June 27
Cast: Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn
Book here.
Dalma
Releasing: June 27
Cast: Hira Mahmood, Rashed Hasan, Osman Aboubakr
Book here.
