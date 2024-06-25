Of preparing for summer…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

Releasing: June 27

Cast: Sam Worthington, Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller

Spanning 15 years of pre-and-post-Civil War, Costner’s cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Releasing: June 27

Cast: Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn

Experience the day the world went quiet.

Dalma

Releasing: June 27

Cast: Hira Mahmood, Rashed Hasan, Osman Aboubakr

An opportunistic woman disrupts the economy of a small traditional island, gradually becoming its pariah.

