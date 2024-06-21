And, no, he won’t be giving you emotional damage…

Or he might. Who knows? All we know is we want to be there and you will want to as well. Comedic sensation, Internet personality and everyone’s favourite uncle, Nigel Ng is making his way to Dubai this October to perform at Dubai Opera.

The Malaysian stand-up comedian and content creator, based out of London, will be taking the stage on October 7 this year as part of his latest live comedy tour, The HAIYAA Tour. The best news? Tickets to the show are already live.

You can cop yours on the Live Nation website, but hurry and secure your spot quick. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 per person. This is your chance to catch this global viral sensation live in performance, in your city.

How Uncle Roger came to be…

Nigel Ng rose to fame for his character Uncle Roger, which he came out with in 2020. Uncle Roger is a typical. middle-aged Asian man who goes around critiquing egg fried rice recipes. Even the likes of Gordon Ramsay have not been spared from his judgement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@mrnigelng)



So far, his YouTube channel has garnered 250 million views, and he boasts over 8 million across all his various social media platforms.

He’s also performed many sold-out shows in the past, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and across the UK and Europe, and hosts a comedy podcast, ‘Rice To Meet You’.

More laughs this year…

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai for the very first time, as part of his The Hustle tour, on October 25 this year. He’ll be taking the stage at The Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets for the gig on sale now, priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets.

Over in the capital, another Internet sensation will be bringing some good comedy. Matt Rife, known best for lightning-quick wit and insane crowd work, will be performing at the Etihad Arena on October 27.

For the full list, visit here.

Uncle Roger, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 7, 2024, tickets from Dhs195, livenation.me

Images: Supplied