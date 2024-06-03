Of bad boys and mysterious creatures…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Watchers

Releasing: June 6

Starring: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan

The Watchers follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Releasing: June 6

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

Dragonkeeper

Releasing: June 6

Starring: Bill Nighy, Mayalinee Griffiths, Anthony Howell

The fate of ancient China rests on the shoulders of one young girl, who must find the last remaining dragon egg and fulfill her destiny.

