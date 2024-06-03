All the new movies you can watch in the cinema this week
Of bad boys and mysterious creatures…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
The Watchers
Releasing: June 6
Starring: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Releasing: June 6
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens
Dragonkeeper
Releasing: June 6
Starring: Bill Nighy, Mayalinee Griffiths, Anthony Howell
