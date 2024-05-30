Now that is a cheeseburger…

Movie fanatics and foodies, get ready for a cinema-restaurant experience like no other. Movie Eats is an eat-what-you-see interactive cinema concept in Dubai that serves a multi-course menu inspired by the film you’re watching. Mark your calendars and bring your appetites on Thursday, June 6 at 7pm, for the screening of gripping comedy/horror movie, The Menu.

Taking place at Teatro Dubai, Rotana Towers, the experience is priced at Dhs429 per person and includes a seven-course menu, mirroring the dishes served throughout the film. Yes chef!

The Menu

The welcome course of the night, and the first of the dishes presented on The Menu, is oyster mignonette with lemon caviar. Next, guests will be presented with scallops with island plants and fresh sea water. For the third course things take a deliciously dark turn; while the guests on the film are served a dish called ‘The Mess’ (no spoilers here), cinema guests will receive the same: bone marrow with filet mignon chunks and garnish.

Then, it’s time for a palate cleanser, wild bergamot with red clover tea, perfectly correlating with the movie. Shortly after comes the main course of the evening, a rack of lamb with undercooked leeks and shallots.

As the anticipation of the finale builds, dessert arrives in the form of ‘Killer S’mores’: graham crackers with chocolate and marshmallows, a sweet and sinister treat. And just when you think the night couldn’t get any better, the grand finale appears—the famous burger. As the last ones standing, you’ll receive a double cheeseburger and fries to go. “Crinkle-cut or julienne?”

Other upcoming screenings

If you can’t make the one-off screening of The Menu, not to worry. There are plenty more eat-what-you-see movie experiences lined up, including beloved family movie, Shrek, on Thursday, July 4 and one of our favourite films of all time, Chef, on August 27. Menus and tickets for these screenings will be available to on June 10.

Movie Eats, Teatro Dubai, Rotana Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Dubai. movieeatsae.com

Images: Supplied