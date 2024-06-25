From beautiful natural beaches to one of the world’s highest resorts…

If you’re dreaming of taking a break, a short-haul getaway could be just what you need. The central location of the UAE means you’re spoiled for choice with where to go, with an array of box-ticking destinations all within easy reach. But among the closest – and most visually appealing – destinations is neighbouring Oman, which can be reached on a short flight or drive, depending on where you’re headed. And with complimentary upgrades, discounted activities and attractive room rates for UAE residents, now is the perfect time to plan a staycation in Oman.

Here are 8 of the best hotel deals across the Sultanate right now.

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort

The newest address in the Omani capital, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, is surrounded by lush greenery and a 360-metre beachfront. Te luxury hotel only opened on June 1, and invites guests to discover, nine restaurants and bars including Hakkasan and Coya, plus a pampering Guerlain Spa complete with 11 treatment rooms. Be among the first to check-in and check it out, and you’ll get complimentary breakfast for two in all-day diner, Zorba; and a guaranteed upgrade to the next room category. Book and stay by August 31 using the code NEW.

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, Al Mouj, rates from Dhs1,290. Tel: (968) 227 11111. marriott.com

Alila Jabal Akhdar

Escape the balmy UAE heat for a weekend escape that’s a little cooler, 15 degrees in fact, with the 15 Degrees Cooler deal at Alila Jabal Akhdar. This zen-inducing five-star resort on Jabal Akhdar is inspired by traditional Omani forts, guest rooms are laced with local heritage, dining is best enjoyed cliffside with stunning mountain views, and the expansive infinity pool is the perfect place to relax. Included in the rate, you’ll get a daily a la carte breakfast at all-day diner, Juniper, and 25 per cent of your room rate back as resort credit to redeem on food and drink.

Alila Jabal Akhdar, Al Roose, Jabal Akhdar, rates from Dhs1,315. Tel: (968) 2534 4200. alilahotels.com

Six Senses Zighy Bay

Six Senses Zighy Bay is a remote resort found next to Musandam (where you can take dhow boat cruises to spot wild dolphins). With an archaic mountain on one side and picturesque ocean on the other, the hotel is nestled between a panoramic view of stunning scapes. The all-villa resort is a lesson in rustic-luxe living, with half a dozen restaurants and a strong focus on wellness. This summer, this beautiful rural retreat invites UAE residents to enjoy a complimentary half board upgrade for all stays until September 30. Whichever villa you book, you’ll automatically get breakfast and a three course meal at Summer House or Spice Market included.

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Dibba, Musandam, rates from Dhs3,786. Tel: (968) 2673 5555. sixsenses.com

Jumeirah Muscat Bay

Dubai-born hospitality brand Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts debuted Jumeirah Muscat Bay in 2022. Complete with sea-facing rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars including a rooftop dining option and a Talise Spa, this is one of the most luxurious stays in the Sultanate. If you’re a GCC resident, there’s a special staycation rate that allows you to take 20 per cent off the best available rate. They’ll also include breakfast at Peridot, 20 per cent off food and beverage at Tarini Lobby Lounge and all-day diner, Peridot; and 15 per cent off spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Saraya Bandar Jissah, rates from Dhs917. Tel: (968) 249 31000. jumeirah.com

The Chedi Muscat

The Chedi set the gold standard for five-star hotels in the sultanate when it opened in 2003, and it’s been welcoming guests to enjoy its Arabian hospitality ever since. Set over a sprawling twenty-one-acre garden oasis, there’s 158 Omani-influenced guestrooms and villas to choose from at the beach resort, plus six restaurants, three swimming pools and a balinese spa complete with 13 treatment rooms. Book in advanced for stays up to September 30, 2024, and take advantage of 20 per cent off the best available rate, a welcome drink upon arrival, a daily breakfast served at The Restaurant, and a daily replenishment of the minibar.

The Chedi Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs980, until September 30. Tel: (968) 2452 4400. ghmhotels.com

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat

Just twenty minutes outside of Muscat, feel worlds away from the city at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah. Home to a duo of hotels: Al Waha and Al Bandar, this beautiful property is packed with activities to suit travellers of all ages. This summer, half-board family getaways for two adults and up to two children under six start from Dhs1,336 per night. That includes a daily buffet breakfast, as well as buffet dinner in either Al Tanoor or Samba, or the option of a dining credit towards selected a la carte venues of OMR19 (Dhs180) for adults and OMR9 (Dhs85) for children. Plus, families can bask in the sun on the 500 metre sandy beach, dive into six swimming pools, laze around on Muscat’s only lazy river and drop little ones at the kids’ club, packed with activities to keep them entertained.

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat, Oman, min, two-night stay, half board rates from Dhs1,336. Tel: (968) 2477 6666. shangri-la.com

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Set within the stunning natural surroundings of Salalah, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara comes complete with endless ocean views, powder white soft sands and a beautifully landscaped garden, serving as the perfect spot for a laid back break. You’ll want to take a flight to Salalah to get to this spot on the south coast (rather than face the grueling 12-hour drive from Dubai), but once you flop down on one of the infinity poolside loungers, it’s all about blissful beachfront relaxation. The summer is the ideal time to go to experience Khareef (monsoon) Season, which turns Salalah into a verdant green oasis. With their khareef special, you can enjoy up to 20 per cent off room rates and complimentary breakfast included.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Salalah, rates from Dhs1,431. Tel: (968) 322 8222. anantara.com

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar

If you’re happy to forgo a beach break for killer views, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar is the spot for your next Oman getaway. Found two hours inland from the capital of Muscat, it’s earned itself the accolade as one of the world’s highest resorts. It’s home to a collection of 82 canyon view rooms, plus for those looking for more seclusion and their own private pool, there’s 33 private villas. Spend days hiking or zip-lining or try your hand at archery, then make it back to the resort in time for a sunset dip in the infinity pool to make the most of the insta-worthy sunsets. A special staycation rate for GCC residents offers one-night stays from Dhs1,431, which includes a daily breakfast for two at Al Maisan, plus a complimentary high tea for rooms booked directly on anantara.com.

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Nizwan, rates from Dhs1,431. Tel: (968) 521 8000. anantara.com