As if we needed another reason to visit La Cantine du Faubourg – well, we have one now, and it’s two words. Oyster. Nights. On June 24, slide over to this iconic French spot for a taste of the finest French oysters for a price of just Dhs10 per shuck. Now that’s a deal.

Available daily from Monday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm, this is the perfect experience for all the seafood enthusiasts but for a limited time only. The whole thing is uber exclusive, so make sure you don’t miss out. Reservations are highly recommended.

We’ve all loved and known La Cantine du Faubourg for bringing the very best of French cuisine to Dubai, and this Oyster Soiree is set to elevate that standing even further. Each one of the éciale tsarskaya oysters has been selected most carefully to ensure the best taste and freshness.

All this, paired with the vibrant, uptown and sophisticated atmosphere of the venue, truly chic with only the warmest hospitality, will make for an unforgettable experience reminiscent of the renowned French oyster bars.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs10 per oyster, Tel: (0) 4 352 7105, @lacantinedubai

