Wondering how to shift into summer? A host of exciting offers await you at Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties. Kick your adrenaline levels up several notches as you turn the city’s premier motorsport destination into your playground.

What’s On offer?

For those that love getting behind the wheel of a zippy go kart at Dubai Kartdrome, you’re going to be very happy as they’ve introduce an exciting 50 per cent discount on a second purchase when you pay for one, exclusive to Mondays. If you’d rather take the asphalt from Monday to Thursday, you can buy two karting sessions and get a third completely free. At Dubai Kartdrome, two’s company, three’s a deal.

But if you’re all about lacing up your big-boy (or big-girl) racing boots and heading over to the Dubai Autodrome for some serious business, you’re eligible for a full 20 per cent off on all car track days, allowing you to show up at the starting line with your own set of wheels and see how you fare at this world-class racing facility.

After a more Autobahn-esque experience? BMW Driving Experiences has you covered. Slip into the snug cockpit of their exciting fleet of brand new M2s and M4s, with 20 per cent off on both. Excited? We know you are, and the offer is valid all the way until September 1 – so you can go back and do it all over again.

Exhilaration, excitement, electricity, it’s all here. Check out their full list of super summer offers here.

Dubai Autodrome, Motorcity, Dubai, 9am to midnight daily. dubaiautodrome.ae

