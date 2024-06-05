From 16 courses of delicate Indian fare, to an omakase that’s all about Wagyu…

There’s something undeniably special about a chef’s table experience. The front row seat to the culinary masters at work. Watching the dedication and attention to detail that goes in to every dish. Hearing the fascinating inspiration behind the choice of ingredients. Tasting the passion in each flavourful mouthful. It’s a sensory amalgam that Dubai foodies can’t seem to get enough of.

Here are 7 of Dubai’s best chef’s table experiences.

Chez Wam

If you’re looking for a chef’s table where you really get to know the chef, then book Chez Wam. The brainchild of chef Hadrien Villedeu, the chef’s table at Chez Wam has seating for just six guests, and takes place at the pass every Tuesday at 8.15pm. Through the 11-course tasting menu, you’ll get an intricate look at the chef’s life and career, as every dish sees him tell stories from his childhood, early days rising through the ranks in kitchens around the world, and the flavours inspired by his own culinary adventures. Everything is thoughtfully executed, from the dishes to the menu that illustrate each course. Highlights include a course inspired by a fattoush salad (an ode to Hadrien and his wife’s regular Lebanese takeaway order), and a caviar egg with sweet Hatta honey, a nod to his mentor, the great Alain Passard. There’s a single seating every Tuesday, priced at Dhs695.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 8.15pm, Tuesdays, Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. chezwam.ae

Moonrise

Dubai’s homegrown Michelin-star dining experience by Chef Solemann Haddad serves a luxurious and exclusive 11-course omakase menu. Just 12 guests can dine at the chef’s table, located on the rooftop of Eden House. The menu at Moonrise draws inspiration for chef Solemann’s upbringing in the UAE as well as some Japanese and Indian influences, so it’s a real amalgam of his life experiences put together through each course. Each evening, there are two seatings for chef Solemann Haddad’s menu: the early seating is 6pm while the later one kicks off at 9.30pm, priced at Dhs950. The venue also now has a liquor license, so you can also upgrade to include a wine pairing should you wish. This is a dining experience you’ll never forget.

Moonrise, Rooftop Level, Eden House, Satwa, seatings at 6.45pm and 9.30pm, Mon to Sat, Dhs950 per person. Tel: (0)50 697 2946, moon-rise.xyz

Row on 45

Row on 45, a chef’s table concept by renowned chef Jason Atherton, arrived last year on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House. Each night, 22 diners are taken on a journey through a 17-course haute cuisine menu in an elegant restaurant setting inspired by chef Atherton’s London home. The evening unfolds in the Champagne lounge before guests are guided through to the main dining theatre with a state-of-the-art open kitchen. For the finale, guests retire to the intimate Chef’s Library for desserts and fine beverages. It’s all orchestrated by the restaurant’s master of ceremonies, chef Daniel Birk and his talented brigade, who talk guests through the dazzling detail that comes with every course. The menu is Dhs1,145 per person, with a vegetarian option available to guests as well. For wine pairings, the Explorer pairing is Dhs845, Adventurer is Dhs1,445, and Connoisseur is Dhs3,545.

Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tower Two, Level 45, Dubai Marina, Wed to Sat 7pm to 1am, Dhs1,145. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

Smoked Room

Tucked inside Dani García’s acclaimed steakhouse Leña at St Regis Gardens, is Smoked Room, a 14-seater chef’s table experience. Dimly lit and arranged in a horseshoe shape around the purpose built kitchen, it’s an intimate culinary experience that feels rustic yet grand. As the name suggests, much of the culinary action revolves around smoke, and even the beverage pairing plays into theat – the opening glass of Reisling is served in a truffle-smoked glass. As this is Smoked Room, the menu is largely meat focused, but you’ll also find welcome seafood courses too, all of which use the essence of Smoke. There are seatings at 6pm and 9pm every Wednesday to Sunday, with the menu priced at Dhs950 per person. Additionally, guests can enhance their dining experience with optional wine or tea pairings, starting from Dhs590 and Dhs175 per person, respectively.

Smoked Room, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm and 9pm, Weds to Sun, Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 453 7548. @smokedroom.dubai

TakaHisa

Tucked inside the Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters is perhaps one of Dubai’s most decadent chef’s table experiences, Takahisa. While the terrace is used for drinks and bites, the main restaurant is where to dine for the show-stopping omakase experience – and you’ll particularly want to perch up at the counter for front row seats to the experience. Guests can opt for either the sushi omakase (from Dhs1,500 per person), Wagyu omakase (from Dhs1,500 per person) or a combination omakase (Dhs2,500), which offers a mix of both. While each of the 10 courses might look small, you’ll quickly fill up on the gourmet flavours of dishes like autumn toro caviar, a dish of bluefin tuna with caviar; a Kobe beef katsu sando of score 12 A5 Wagyu; and a perfect cup of matcha tiramisu with brown sugar, served on a gold rimmed Louis Vuitton plate.

Takahisa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Ground Floor, Bluewaters, 6.45pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 556 6688. takahisa.ae

The Experience by Reif Othman (TERO)

Star chef Reif Othman set the benchmark for chef’s table experiences in Dubai when he opened The Experience by Reif Othman (TERO) above Play Restaurant & Lounge in the H Hotel when he was executive chef there. He’s since moved on to open his own restaurant, Reif Kushiyaki, which you’ll find alongside TERO in the new foodie hotspot of Dubai Hills Business Park. With seatings at 6pm and 9pm Wednesday to Saturday, an intimate group of just 12 guests enter through the back of house, before starting their immersive dining experience with drinks and snacks to start in the lounge, followed by a front-row seat at the chef’s culinary station. TERO’s monthly-changing, surprise-tasting menu experience can be reserved for groups or for single individuals, with eight courses priced at Dhs888 and 12 dishes priced at Dhs1,212.

TERO, Building 3, Dubai Hills Business Park, 6pm and 9pm, Weds to Sat, Dhs888 for 8-courses, Dhs1,212 for 12-courses. terodubai.com

Tresind Studio

Head chef Himanshu Saini’s immersive degustation menu will take what you think you know about Indian cuisine and turn it on its head. While there isn’t strictly counter seating at this St Regis Gardens restaurant, there’s seating for just 20 guests at each experience, and all of the white tableclothed tables are arranged spaciously to allow views of the pass for every diner. The menu features 16 dishes, taking you through roughly two and a half hours, each of which is elegantly plated with finesse and beauty. The much-loved Indian restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars at the 2023 awards, which increased from one star in 2022. There are two seatings per evening, 6pm and 9pm and the experience is priced at Dhs850 per person.

Trèsind Studio, East Wing Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm and 9pm, Dhs895. Tel: (0)58 895 1272. tresindstudio.com