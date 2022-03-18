The award-winning restaurant has found a new home on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall…

It’s the news many foodies in Dubai have been waiting for: the award-winning Trèsind Studio has relocated and reopened.

Previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trèsind Studio has now made its way down the road, and onto the rooftop of Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

Similar to the original Trèsind Studio, the new venue also seats just 20 people per seating, with an option of two seatings per night.

The design of the new restaurant is understated, with simple yet elegant white-clothed tables, each with their own daintily decorated centre piece. There’s an open kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. Simply put, it’s minimal, purposefully done, we presume, so that your focus and attention remains on the intricately-prepared dishes presented.

However, there is a new addition Trèsind Studio 2.0 – an urban garden on its 5,000sqft outdoor space, thanks to local organic producers, My Farm Dubai. The aim is to be able to cultivate fresh herbs, flowers and some seasonal fruits and vegetables on-site, contributing to the goal of a holistic farm-to-table dining experience. About Trèsind Studio

Trèsind Studio has swiftly become one of the city’s most impressive, thanks in most part to Chef Himanshu Saini. Known for his creative concoctions in the kitchen, Chef Himanshu has built a strong fanbase in the city thanks to his drive to challenge common perceptions of Indian cuisine by showcasing flavours both new and familiar through a creative lens. And he has succeeded ten-fold through his innovative and often otherworldly dishes at Trèsind Studio.

Bookings are now open for his seasonally-changing degustation menu, with a selection of premium wine labels and hand-crafted cocktails also available.

The Rooftop East, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sun 6pm to 1am (seatings 6pm and 9pm). Tel: (058) 895 1272. tresindstudio.com

Images: Provided