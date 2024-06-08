It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for…

The UAE has confirmed that Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18 will be a paid holiday for the public and private sector for Eid Al Adha 2024.

Work will resume as normal on Wednesday, June 19, meaning those who usually have Saturdays and Sundays off, will have a four-day weekend.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE via X, (previously Twitter).

إجازة عيد الأضحى في الحكومة الاتحادية من السبت 15 يونيو إلى الثلاثاء 18 يونيو 2024 pic.twitter.com/Cp4OU9Mnrq — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) June 8, 2024

The announcement for the private sector followed, announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on X.

We announce that 9 to 12 Dhu al Hijjah 1445 AH (15 June to 18 June) will be an official paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Day of Arafah and Eid Al Adha. Eid Mubarak! 🤍

#MoHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/E6pkcgcsGF — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 8, 2024

While we wait for confirmation, Now that the Eid Al Adha public holiday in UAE is confirmed, you can finally book that last-minute getaway. Here are 13 bucket list destinations within a four-hour flight from Dubai.

*UAE government announces 2025 public holiday calendar*

What other public holidays are there in 2024?

After Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday in 2024 is the Islamic New Year which falls on July 7, so it’s not that far off – however, it is a Sunday which is already a weekend for most of us.

Following this is Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, which most likely corresponds to September 15, 2024, which, again is a Sunday.

After September, our next public holiday is in December for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day. Commemoration Day falls on December 1 (another Sunday) but for UAE National Day, we should get two days off on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday.

After this, we don’t have any other public holidays in December, but on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, we get a day off to celebrate New Year’s Day. For the rest of the public holidays in 2025, head to this link here.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcement by officials which is usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Images: Getty Images