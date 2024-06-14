Sponsored: Three iconic locations, one winner. And this could be you…

Sport is the way to go this summer, as the much anticipated Euro 2024 football championships will take the world by storm in only a few days. which means it’s time to beat the heat and gather the crew so you can enjoy some seriously exciting football action at a host of energy-packed venues in Dubai.

Where can you catch the live action?

Catch all the action from EURO 2024 live on the big screens at Footy Central Emirates Golf Club, Crafty Fox Jumeirah Golf and Topgolf Dubai. If all of that wasn’t enough to get you excited, you stand the chance to watch the EURO 2024 final live in Germany, inclusive of flight tickets, hotel stay and EURO tickets, when you spend Dhs200 on the VIYA app between June 14 and July 1 in one of the EURO participating outlets.

Here’s how it’s all going to be set up…

Footy Central at Emirates Golf Club

At the Emirates Golf Club’s Footy Central, 2 air-conditioned tents with mega screens all around coupled with full surround-sound speakers will bring you the ultimate game-time experience, as you cheer on your favourite teams and football icons. Capable of accommodating up to 900 cheering fans, this venue will bring your experience pretty close to watching the game live at the stadium, so be sure you make your table bookings so you’re ready well on time for kick off.

A table for 4 is priced at Dhs495, inclusive of a snack platter and 8 beverage vouchers. Combo platters begin at Dhs175, with a la carte options available. sevenrooms.ae

Topgolf Dubai

We get it – sometimes, it’s impossible to decide between football or golf. Topgolf Dubai has seating for up to 300 football-hungry fans with reservations fully redeemable on food and beverage at The Yard Bar and Toad in the Hole Gastro Pub. Book a table for 4, and if the on-screen action motivates you to get out, limber up and get your blood flowing, paid reservations for 4 guests or more will receive a 1-hour TopGolf gameplay voucher. Can’t get much better than this.

Dhs400, full F&B credits redeemable on their limited-time and a la carte menus, at both locations. Book here.

Crafty Fox Jumeirah Golf Estates

Seating up to 400 EURO-crazed patrons this summer at their air-conditioned tent with 2 mega screens and full surrounds, will be Crafty Fox Jumeirah Golf Estates. All venues are free to enter, with tables for 5 available at just Dhs380 inclusive of selected beverages.

Book here.

Germany calling…

If all of the above stunning offers aren’t enough to satiate you this football season, spend a minimum of Dhs200 between June 14 and July 1 on the VIYA app, and you stand the incredible chance to win flight tickets to Hamburg, 3 nights’ stay at the Grand Hyatt Berlin and VIP tickets to watch the EURO 2024 finals in Berlin. Additionally, VIYA just keeps giving, as you get to enjoy Dhs100 worth of VIYA points as spot prizes during games, if you guess the score right.

With a whole month of exciting football action in store, get your bookings in and round up your crew so you don’t miss a second of the electrifying action, both on and off the pitch.

Images: supplied