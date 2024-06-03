The venue also confirmed there were no casualties…

A fire that broke out at Barasti beach bar earlier this morning was swiftly brought under control and no casualties reported, the venue has confirmed to What’s On.

Earlier this morning, Monday June 3, photos and videos began to circulate on social media of large plumes of smoke coming from the edge of Dubai Marina, billowing into the sky on the corner of the entrance to Dubai Harbour and the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. The fire had broken out at the beach shack bar down on the sand at Barasti, but was quickly contained.

Sharing a statement on Instagram stories, Barasti has said that the restaurant and summer tent will remain operational as usual today and going forward. However, the pool and beach area will be closed until further notice.

So, if you’re planning to head down for drinks in the temperature-controlled tent, or in the shaded restaurant, you can still expect to visit as normal. Do note however, that you won’t be able to use the pool and beach facilities.