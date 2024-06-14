Sponsored: It’ll be bliss…

Banyan Tree Dubai is rolling out exclusive summer offers that will make for an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a foodie or looking for a perfect getaway, Banyan Tree Dubai has created the perfect packages to suit your every need.

Food glorious food

Dive into a culinary adventure with the hotel’s fantastic dining experience this summer. For AED 299 per person, indulge in a gorgeous 3-course set menu with one drink at any one of their outlets.

Choose from three exquisite venues. At Alizée Restaurant, you can savour the delectable flavours of French-Mediterranean cuisine. Tocha offers the rich and authentic taste of Japanese classics, while Demon Duck presents Chinese cuisine crafted by the world renowned Chef Alvin Leung.

To make your culinary journey even more rewarding this summer, Banyan Tree Dubai presents their summer stamp card. Visit all three dining venues on separate occasions before 29 August, and receive a complimentary access pass for two to Alizée Pool & Beach. Stamp cards will be issued at your first dining destination to track your visits.

A dip in the pool

Alizée Pool & Beach is the epitome of luxury and relaxation. With their summer offer, children under 12 years old get complimentary access with every paying adult.

On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, it will cost Dhs300 per adult, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Weekends, from Friday to Sunday, are priced at Dhs400 per adult, with AED 300 redeemable on food and beverages.

Rooms Summer Offer

For those seeking a longer getaway Banyan Tree Dubai has the ultimate summer room stay. Get 20 per cent off on the best available rate, with daily breakfast and 20 per cent off on dining and at the spa. You’ll also enjoy flexible cancellation and an early check-in and late check-out.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island. banyantree.com

Images: Supplied