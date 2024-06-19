Take note, Dubai Mall fans…

In December 2023, it was announced that parking at the Dubai Mall will no longer be free and will become a paid service. Emaar Malls in cooperation with Salik will launch a barrier-free system which will be put in place by the toll operator.

According to Gulf News, it is expected to be rolled out on July 1, 2024.

How will the barrier-free payment work?

The process will be automated and customers will be charged using vehicle plate recognition. The payment will be deducted directly from the customer’s Salik user account – the same way it works when you pass the tolls.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO and board member of Salik Company PJSC said ‘Salik is ideally placed to provide this seamless and convenient customer journey, with the solution eliminating the need for gates or barriers at Dubai Mall, helping to minimise congestion and traffic for the customers.’

So, how much will you spend if you park at Dubai Mall?

According to a Salik sign at Dubai Mall, prices vary depending on how long your visit is.

Parking will be free for the first four hours on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and free for the first six hours on weekends (Friday to Sunday). This will also apply to public holidays.

After four hours, here’s how much you will pay.

Weekdays (Monday to Thursday):

0 to 4 hours: free

4 to 5 hours: Dhs40

5 to 6 hours: Dhs60

6 to 7 hours: Dhs80

8 to 12 hours: Dhs100

12 to 24 hours: Dhs500

Over 24 hours: Dhs1,000

Weekends (Friday to Sunday):

0 to 6 hours: free

6 to 7 hours: Dhs80

7 to 8 hours: Dhs100

8 to 12 hours: Dhs200

12 to 24 hours: Dhs500

Over 24 hours: Dhs1,000

The parking fees will apply to the Grand parking, Cinema parking and Fashion parking. At the moment, Zabeel and Fountain Views are not charging for parking.

Exceptions: People of determination, public service providers (police, ambulance, emergency response vehicles, Civil Defense, etc) and valet drop-offs are exempt from parking fees.

Save, save, save…