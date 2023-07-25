A list of all the fines you can get in the Dubai Metro
Think you know all the rules? Best to have a re-read to avoid shelling out those dirhams…
If you’re a Dubai Metro user – regular or new, it’s worth knowing all the fines you can get while in the Dubai Metro stations, platforms and cabins.
Here’s everything that can get you issued a fine on the Dubai Metro
- Dhs200 – Use of public transport and public transportation facilities and services, entering or exiting from areas where a fare is applicable without tapping your nol card
- Dhs200 – Failure to present the Nol card on request
- Dhs200 – Using a card designated for others. The blue Nol card is personalised and non-transferable
- Dhs200 – Using an expired/invalid Nol card. Remember Nol cards are only valid for five years, and need to be replaced.
- Dhs200 – Selling Nol cards without permission from the authority
- Dhs500 – Using counterfeit cards
- Dhs100 – Ignoring the posted warning signs and entering into restricted spaces at the Dubai Metro stations.
- Dhs100 – Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas
- Dhs100 – Putting feet on seats
- Dhs200 – Selling or promoting goods and commodities inside public transport and public transport facilities
- Dhs200 – Failure to comply with the instructions of inspectors or authorised personnel of the transport authority or obstructing the performance of their duties
- Dhs200 – Using public transport and public transport facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards
- Dhs100 – Causing a disturbance or being an inconvenience to other Dubai metro users
- Dhs100 – Accessing/sitting in areas designated for specific categories
- Dhs100 – Eating and drinking where eating and drinking is not allowed (yes, including chewing gum)
- Dhs300 – Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited
- Dhs2,000 – Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport and public transport facilities
- Dhs100 per day and up to Dhs1,000 – Parking vehicles in areas that are designated for Dubai Metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period
- Dhs100 – Entry into restricted areas inside public transport and public transport facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards. (Worth also noting that you are not allowed to stand in the luggage compartment)
- Dhs100 – Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport and public transport facilities and services
- Dhs100 – Bringing animals into public transport and public transport facilities and services, except guide dogs for the visually impaired
- Dhs200 – Spitting, littering or any act that would compromise the cleanliness of the public transport and public transport facilities and services
- Dhs200 – Smoking inside the public transport and public transport facilities and services
- Dhs100 – Misusing lifts or escalators
- Dhs100 – Boarding the public transport facilities and services by climbing or jumping
- Dhs100 – Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops
- Dhs100 – Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to/endanger users of public transport and public transport facilities
- Dhs500 – Carrying alcoholic beverages inside the public transport and public transport facilities
- Dhs1,000 – Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials
- Dhs2,000 – Using any security or safety device or tools, including emergency exits when it is not necessary
