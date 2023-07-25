Think you know all the rules? Best to have a re-read to avoid shelling out those dirhams…

If you’re a Dubai Metro user – regular or new, it’s worth knowing all the fines you can get while in the Dubai Metro stations, platforms and cabins.

Here’s everything that can get you issued a fine on the Dubai Metro

Dhs200 – Use of public transport and public transportation facilities and services, entering or exiting from areas where a fare is applicable without tapping your nol card

Dhs200 – Failure to present the Nol card on request

Dhs200 – Using a card designated for others. The blue Nol card is personalised and non-transferable

Dhs200 – Using an expired/invalid Nol card. Remember Nol cards are only valid for five years, and need to be replaced.

Dhs200 – Selling Nol cards without permission from the authority

Dhs500 – Using counterfeit cards

Dhs100 – Ignoring the posted warning signs and entering into restricted spaces at the Dubai Metro stations.

Dhs100 – Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas

Dhs100 – Putting feet on seats

Dhs200 – Selling or promoting goods and commodities inside public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs200 – Failure to comply with the instructions of inspectors or authorised personnel of the transport authority or obstructing the performance of their duties

Dhs200 – Using public transport and public transport facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards

Dhs100 – Causing a disturbance or being an inconvenience to other Dubai metro users

Dhs100 – Accessing/sitting in areas designated for specific categories

Dhs100 – Eating and drinking where eating and drinking is not allowed (yes, including chewing gum)

Dhs300 – Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited

Dhs2,000 – Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs100 per day and up to Dhs1,000 – Parking vehicles in areas that are designated for Dubai Metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period

Dhs100 – Entry into restricted areas inside public transport and public transport facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards. (Worth also noting that you are not allowed to stand in the luggage compartment)

Dhs100 – Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport and public transport facilities and services

Dhs100 – Bringing animals into public transport and public transport facilities and services, except guide dogs for the visually impaired

Dhs200 – Spitting, littering or any act that would compromise the cleanliness of the public transport and public transport facilities and services

Dhs200 – Smoking inside the public transport and public transport facilities and services

Dhs100 – Misusing lifts or escalators

Dhs100 – Boarding the public transport facilities and services by climbing or jumping

Dhs100 – Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops

Dhs100 – Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to/endanger users of public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs500 – Carrying alcoholic beverages inside the public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs1,000 – Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials

Dhs2,000 – Using any security or safety device or tools, including emergency exits when it is not necessary

Images: RTA/Getty Images