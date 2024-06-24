Beat the heat…

Just because it’s summer, doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. There are plenty of indoor spots in Dubai where you can have a great time while keeping cool, including fun theme parks and amusement parks.

From parks with adrenaline-pumping rides and, well… the lesser heart-stopping ones, here are 8 indoor theme parks in Dubai to visit over the summer

Something for everyone

Glitch Arabia

This indoor active game park has opened its doors at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira and has more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. There are VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree, a ninja warrior course, and a dynamic free gaming area offering pool and football. There’s even a bowling alley.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, @glitcharabia

IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure is Dubai’s largest indoor theme park boasting six epic adventure zones in one location. There’s Marvel and Cartoon Network, and IMG Boulevard; Lost Valley – Dinosaur Adventure; Haunted Town and IMG Kids Zone are all original concepts. The indoor entertainment spot is temperature-controlled and has adrenaline-pumping roller coasters and attractions the little ones will love based on popular characters, superheroes and more. Take the whole family as there will be plenty you all will enjoy.