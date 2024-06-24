8 indoor amusement parks in Dubai to visit over the summer
Beat the heat…
Just because it’s summer, doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. There are plenty of indoor spots in Dubai where you can have a great time while keeping cool, including fun theme parks and amusement parks.
From parks with adrenaline-pumping rides and, well… the lesser heart-stopping ones, here are 8 indoor theme parks in Dubai to visit over the summer
Something for everyone
Glitch Arabia
This indoor active game park has opened its doors at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira and has more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. There are VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree, a ninja warrior course, and a dynamic free gaming area offering pool and football. There’s even a bowling alley.
GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, @glitcharabia
IMG Worlds of Adventure
IMG Worlds of Adventure is Dubai’s largest indoor theme park boasting six epic adventure zones in one location. There’s Marvel and Cartoon Network, and IMG Boulevard; Lost Valley – Dinosaur Adventure; Haunted Town and IMG Kids Zone are all original concepts. The indoor entertainment spot is temperature-controlled and has adrenaline-pumping roller coasters and attractions the little ones will love based on popular characters, superheroes and more. Take the whole family as there will be plenty you all will enjoy.
IMG Worlds of Adventure, City of Arabia, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 403 8888, imgworlds.com
Magic Planet
A quintessential experience across Dubai – Magic Planet is an award-winning family entertainment centre in the UAE. It’s essentially an arcade, but there are cool family-friendly rides, bumper cars, bowling and even a soft play area. You can find Magic Planet at City Centres across Dubai and the UAE.
Magic Planet, various locations across Dubai, magicplanetmena.com
Motiongate Dubai
Located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai is the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. There are outdoor rides, but thankfully, it’s mostly indoors with plenty of spots to get your thrills. Don’t miss the two world-first, record-breaking roller coasters – inspired by two of Lionsgate’s global hits – John Wick and Now You See Me. For more fast rides, don’t skip Madagascar Mad Pursuit. For more tamer rides the kids will love, there’s Melman-Go-Round, Mr Ping’s Noodle Fling, Shrek’s Merry Fairy Tale Journey and more.
Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (800) 262 9464. dubaiparksandresorts.com
Play DXB
Another great activity for the warmer months is Play DXB (originally called VR Park), the virtual reality attraction at The Dubai Mall. The park contains several experiences with different thrill levels. You can ‘dune bash’ in the desert, soar high in a classic swing ride, see what is it like to be propelled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and much more.
Play DXB, Level 2, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, 10am to 12m daily, from Dhs200. @playdxbbyemaar
For adults
The Storm Coaster
Okay, well… it’s not a theme park as such, but The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first-of-its-kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly named coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. What’s storm chasing? Well, it’s the pursuit of any severe weather phenomenon such as hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms, etc. Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, that riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard, and those above the age of 12 will be considered an adults. Book here.
The Storm Coaster, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm and Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Dhs99 per person, Tel: (0)4 448 5033, @dubaihillsmall
For little ones
Fun City Dubai
Fun City Dubai is the perfect place to let the little ones blow off steam. The indoor amusement venue is filled with colourful soft play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored. There are several branches across Dubai.
Fun City Dubai, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center, funcity.ae funcityarabia.com
Modesh World
One of Dubai’s favourite indoor edutainment experiences returns for the summer with free entry from June 21 until August 18, 2024. And it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so it’s extra special. Expect new attractions (over 170 of them), a calendar of live events, rides, workshops and of course, the chance to meet Modesh and his friend, Dana. Read more here. Modesh World is located at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 to 8. It is open from Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am.
Modesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 3 to 8, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, @mymodesh