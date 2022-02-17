Calling all thrill- seekers…

Dubai Hills Mall opened its doors today on February 17 where visitors can expect retail, dining, and entertainment concepts. Head here to read about what we know so far.

Additionally, two entertainment attractions have just been revealed by Emaar Entertainment that thrill-seekers should set their eyes on.

The Storm Coaster

The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first of its kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop (gulp) and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly name coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. What’s storm chasing? Well, it’s the pursuit of any severe weather phenomenon such as hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms etc.

Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard.

Ticket prices cost Dhs49 per person.

Adventure Park by Emaar

This attraction is targeted at children over the age of three until young teens. At the mega-park, little ones can tire themselves out at eleven different play areas.

There’s Jump Park with enormous trampolines, a Ninja Park where little warriors can work on their ninja skills, The Climbing Walls and Cyber Wall where they can get a full-body workout and Slide’n’Fly featuring slides.

For something unique, there’s Power Park – a custom-built attraction that boasts a pressure-sensitive floor and elevated obstacles. Visitors need to navigate the obstacles to identify and switch off randomly illuminated lights in the surrounding areas.

Little ones can also attempt the Cave Maze – a massive cave labyrinth comprising of separate caving tunnels. It’s colour coded to show levels of difficulty. At The Playground, children can free play, explore, learn and interact with others.

For the ones who aren’t afraid of heights, or want to conquer the fear, there’s Sky Park. Guests can learn to climb like a pro and perfect their balancing skills on this challenging rope course. Sky Park Junior is targeted at little ones with playground activities where they can burn off extra energy.

Ticket prices cost Dhs89 per person.

@DubaiHillsMall