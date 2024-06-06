Break the ice in the best way possible…

Out with the old movie and a pizza first date and in with new interesting places to check out in Dubai for your first date. There are countless intriguing places in the city that are worthy of a first date in Dubai. If you’re looking to test your compatibility we recommend you check out these 10 places.

Here are 10 of the most interesting places for a first date in Dubai.

Claw BBQ

No frills, all thrills – Claw BBQ is the place to be for a first date. Conversation lagging a little bit? Challenge your date to snooker or beer pong, there’s also a bucking bronco worth taking for a spin that’ll be sure to keep the convo flowing. Claw BBQ also has some fabulous deals throughout the week, which means the date won’t break the bank. Take them out on Thursdays, for unlimited margaritas and all-you-can-eat food for Dhs179 per person.

Claw BBQ, Pavillion at The Beach, JBR, Thursdays, 6pm to 12am, Dhs179 unlimited margaritas and all-you-can-eat. Tel: (0)4 577 4357 @clawbbq

Yonex Pioneers Badminton Hub

Fancy breaking a sweat? Granted that this might not make the best sweaty first impression, but if you’re both active, this choice in location will wow your date. Dubai has welcomed its very first neon badminton courts, which means dress in bright colours and as the lights go out and the blue lights come on, you and your date can battle it out on the neon courts.

Yonex Pioneers Badminton Hub, 22nd street, Al Quoz, Fri to Sat, 9pm to 12am, Dhs150 per court. Tel: (0)50 929 1901 @pbh.dubai

An escape room

We are firm believers that one of the best ways to suss out a date from the very start is to put them in a room that they can’t get out of, make them complete a variety of themed tests, and solve clues that will allow them to escape – all in under an hour. No pressure at all. There are countless escape rooms around Dubai that will make for a great first date, testing your compatibility by working together to solve problems is surprisingly effective.

Kayaking at night

If you’re feeling brave and the concept of the bottomless ocean doesn’t scare you, this would be the perfect adventure for you and your date. Head out into the ocean from the Dubai Fishing Harbour and set sail in a romantically lit-up clear bottom kayak. What could be better than sitting in the dark, in the middle of the ocean learning about your date as you paddle around?

Crystal Clear Watersports, Dubai Fishing Harbour 1, Dhs225 for two. Tel: (056) 473 8459 @cc.watersports

Wavehouse

Not only is The Palm a scenic and romantic drive along the coast but head over to Wavehouse for a really great first date spot. Grab a light bite to eat over a few drinks but you can also feel like a kid again with two storeys of arcade games and a bowling alley.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 426 2626 @wavehousedubai

The ultimate compatibility test

Legend has it that it is impossible to make it through a game of Risk or Monopoly without losing a limb, table or relationship along the way. Thankfully, there are countless board game cafes in Dubai that make for the perfect first date. There is no truer test of compatibility and sportsmanship than completing a game of Monopoly without flipping tables or rage quitting. Maybe take things slow and start with a more low-maintenance game than Monopoly.

Ikea

It’s basically a maze that tricks you into buying things you never knew you needed. Hear us out, Ikea is honestly an amazing place to head to for your first date, after wandering around you stop off at the Ikea cafe for a shawarma or some meatballs before setting off again and leaving with everything including the kitchen sink.

Ikea, various locations in Dubai. @ikeauae

Go-karting

Rip around a track, test your limits and make it to the finish line before your date does. Whether you’re choosing the shorter indoor track or willing to sweat it out on the outdoor track – gear up, buckle in and challenge your date at the Dubai Autodrome before settling in to be a passenger princess indefinitely.

Dubai Autodrome, Motorcity, open daily 9am to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 367 8700 dubaiautodrome.ae

Laughter is the best medicine

Nothing makes you feel quite as good as ab-inducing laughter. A first date that requires limited effort, but one that will leave you with a lasting impression. There are quite a few comedy shows heading our way and if you can make someone laugh vicariously through the comedian, you’re already in the good books

Try out a fun workshop

Get down and dirty, kneading, glass blowing, and countless other fun activities. There are plenty of wonderful workshops to try out in Dubai, from pasta making to champagne tasting – choose from one and find out how good your potential partners cooking skills, tasting skills or glass blowing skills are

Images: Supplied and Unsplash