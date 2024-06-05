The top comedy festivals in UAE may be over, but the laughter doesn’t stop as we still have plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform. If you’re ready to pack the rest of the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

Matt Rife

When: October 27, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Matt Rife is known for his lighting-quick wit and unpredictable humour on stage and will entertain fans through hilarious interactions that are often described by comedy lovers as being refreshing, yet relatable. Expect roasts, clever wordplay, observational humour and more starring in his shows. His current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so don’t forget to grab your tickets as soon as possible.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, ticket pre-sales March 7 12pm, general sales March 8 at 12pm. livenation.me

Dubai

Ardal O’Hanlon

When: October 19, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

The Irish funnyman returns to Dubai for the first time in over five years this October showcasing his Irish humour on stage at the Theatre by QE2. The comedian will be making a pitstop in the city as part of his The Showing Off Must Go On worldwide tour on October 19. He is the star of shows such as Father Ted and Death in Paradise, and he was recently seen in Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You. Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 19, from Dhs195, Tel: (0)

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai for the very first time. In typically sarcastic fashion, the actor and comedian announced his tour via an Instagram video that he would be bringing The Hustle tour to Dubai for the first time later this year. This new show will see Romesh put his signature observant comedy to a string of human conditions. Answering the big questions, with a comedic spin, expect him to tackle things like: are people inherently good? Is hustling the key to success? He’ll be examining all this – while providing no real answers, according to Coca-Cola Arena’s website. Tickets for the gig are on sale now, priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 25, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Jake Lambert

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

Jake Lambert is making a pitstop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tours. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over 21. Ticket prices start from Dhs150.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 9 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

