Gather the gang…

Have you ever wanted to throw a party for your mates in one of the most stunning settings you can find? Thankfully across the UAE, we have access to incredible hotels that offer us the chance to rent out a villa and throw a party.

We present, 8 UAE hotels where you can rent out a big villa that’s perfect for a party.

Abu Dhabi

Al Maya Island

Just off the coast of Abu Dhabi, you’ll find yet another getaway island. Al Maya is host to one, two and three-bedroom villas that are the perfect excuse to hop on a boat and sail away to a party or celebration vacation.

Al Maya, Abu Dhabi, villas start from Dhs1,807 a night. almayauae.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

While you have to stay for a minimum of two nights, it would be two nights of pure bliss. The villas at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island promise the utmost luxury and attention to detail. Depending on the villa you book, they can house up to 10 guests. While it might be an intimate party – where better would you want to take your nearest and dearest?

Rixos Premium, Saadiyat Island, villas start from Dhs19,720 for two nights. rixos.com

Dubai

Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort

Alongside the main Al Habtoor Polo Resort, the perfectly landscaped grounds are also dotted with a collection of villas. With a private pool and four bedrooms, the villas can easily host your nearest and dearest for an intimate celebration. Take a dip in the pool while you catch up with your mates.

Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort, Dubailand, villas start from Dhs3,150. habtoorpoloresorts.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village

The choice of penthouse and villa is yours. FIVE Hotels’ duo of properties have a whole host of options for you if you’re looking to throw a fun-filled bash. On Palm Jumeirah, the villas are complete with their own private pool, and many give guests stunning beach views. One-night stays start from Dhs8,075.

While it’s technically not a villa, the FIVE Jumeirah Village offers guests the private sky villa that comes equipped with its own pool and you have the choice of two or four bedrooms as well. One-night stays at the two-bed villas start from Dhs1,818.

Five Hotels, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village, check website for pricing. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Blu Oasis

Attached to a pool and nightclub, what more could you ask for? The newly opened Blu Oasis is not only a brand new mega-club in the desert but it also doubles as a hotel with 12 exclusive villas for you and your friends to enjoy all that the venue has to offer. Check in, and spend the day in your private jacuzzi before heading to the pool club for artists, DJs and more. If you’re smart, some of the villas offer interlinking houses so you can make the party pad even bigger.

Blu Oasis, Dubi Parks and Resorts, villas coming soon, bluoasis.ae

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

While this technically isn’t a villa, the celebration suite at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is geared directly towards throwing a party. LED lights for guests to change at their leisure, a pool table and a balcony that overlooks the gorgeous Nikki Beach pool. The Celebration Suite can sleep 10 guests but can host up to 150 guests for a private event.

Nikki Beach Celebration Suite, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, from Dhs55,000 per night. dubai.nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

Ras Al Khaimah

Banan Beach

This technically is not classed as a villa but rather a “chalet” but the Nablus Chalet can sleep up to 6 people, with three queen size beds, its own pool, pet friendly and also just happens to give off the most amazing Santorini vibes. The best part? Two nights at the chalet is priced at Dhs2,500 and comes inclusive of breakfast.

Banan Beach, Nad Al Sili, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs2,500 for two nights. Tel: (0)7 235 3566 bananbeach.com

Movenpick Al Marjan Island

Grab your gang and set out on a road trip to Movenpick Al Marjan Island, because it is the perfect place to head to if you’re looking to throw a party away from the hustle and bustle. The chalet offers enough space to sleep up to four people and is inclusive of a private pool.

Movenpick, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, villas start at Dhs3,511 dirhams per night. movenpick.accor.com