Conveniently located just above the beach club…

Looking for a party pad with a next level touch? You can rent out Nikki Beach Resort and Spa’s one-of-a-kind Celebration Suite. Set out over a sprawling 11,000 square feet of space, the new suite is positioned right above Nikki Beach Club, and comes with an eye-popping list of amenities to boot.

Now open for bookings, the suite will accommodate up to 10 guests for overnight stays and up to 150 guests for private events. Just imagine inviting your crew to a getaway here…

What to expect?

Upon entry, guests are greeted into a modern, sleek space with hints of turqouise that oozes the classic beach-chic Nikki Beach Vibe. Inside, there’s a large living room kitted out with a state-of-the-art 100-inch flats screen TV. On the roof is a three-dimensional ceiling installation that will set the mood for a party with adjustable lighting. The suite also has a private elevator and a full kitchen, with a dining room that can seat 16 guests.

There is even a 24-hour butler service, a custom pool table and surround sound speakers to ensure that the party never ends.

The amenities don’t stop there. Each of the three bedrooms comes with private balconies, spa-inspired bathrooms with generous bathtubs, and walk-in showers as well as two additional guest bathrooms.

Outside the suite, you will find a jacuzzi, a gorgeous outdoor bar and a large terrace with its own private 82 square metre infinity pool. This private pool overlooks the iconic Nikki Beach pool.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, price on request. dubai.nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

Images: Supplied