Prime members, unite…

The good news is that the Amazon Prime Day sale is fast approaching and the even better news is that for all you Prime members, for the first time this year, the sale will run for a full six days – July 16 to 21 – so you can stock up this summer while also saving loads.

The annual Prime Day sale event is chock full with thousands of great deals and enticing discounts across over 30 product categories including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, Amazon Fresh grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices.

All you need to do is be a Prime member, and you can participate in the sale, as the offer is exclusively for holders of the Prime membership. The sale starts at 1am, UAE local time, on July 16 and will continue until July 21, so mark your calendars to be the first to get your hands on the best deals.

To become a Prime member, you can join Prime through a free 30-day trial, and if you like it, you can get a permanent membership for Dhs16 per month or an annual charge of Dhs140, at www.amazon.ae/prime.

What to expect?

A variety of brands are available to choose from, including Nivea, Samsung, Skechers, Guess, Joseph & Joseph, Cetaphil, Nespresso, Black+Decker, Microsoft, Lenovo, Lego, OnePlus, Anker, Roborock, as well as local small and medium-sized businesses.

Not only will there be new deals coming up throughout the six-day period, but also instant discounts from select banks and access to deals outside of the UAE, in places like the US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon Global Store with free international shipping with no minimum purchase.

More like this…

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is kicking off soon, and takes place from Friday, June 28 to September 1, which equals 65 days of shopping deals, family fun, thrills, adventure, great food, and more.

A huge 12-hour sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls will kick off the season, where shoppers can walk home with savings of up to 90 per cent over 100 brands. The sale ends at 10pm giving you more than enough time to shop for whatever your little heart desires. Read more here.

@amazonae

Images: Supplied