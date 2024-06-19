She joins a line-up of unmissable performances…

It may seem a little quiet at Dubai Opera over the summer, but come September 2024, the exciting line-up revs up once more bringing an array of world-class shows to Dubai including a performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Here are the upcoming performances at the Dubai Opera you just can’t miss

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

When: Saturday, October 26

English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets will go on sale soon on dubaiopera.com

Gustavo Santaolalla

When: Saturday, October 5

Can you even call yourself a gamer if you haven’t smashed buttons playing Naughty Dog’s Last Of Us? And you can’t help but feel the chills run down your spine the second that iconic score starts. Think it’s good when coming through the speakers during gameplay? Imagine how it sounds live. The genius behind the score is Academy Award-winning music legend Gustavo Santaolalla, and he is gracing the Dubai Opera stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic album Ronroco. He is also the man behind other chilling musical scores including Babel and Brokeback Mountain. Santaolalla has earned numerous awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, nineteen Latin Grammys, two BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Aida

When: Friday, September 13 to 15

Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida last graced the Dubai Opera stage back in 2021 and it is returning due to popular demand. The story follows the princess of Ethiopia – Aida, who falls in love with the Egyptian General, Radamès who is also strongly smitten by Aida. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country. The timeless tale of love is possibly one of the greatest operas ever. Ticket prices start from Dhs430 and can be purchased here. And speaking of a timeless love story…

Romeo and Juliet

When: Thursday, October 17 and 18

It may not be Valentine’s Day but love is truly in the air come October when Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet comes alive on stage. The reimagined tale by acclaimed choreographer Benjamin Millepied combines cinema, dance, and theatre, and offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale, set to Sergei Prokofiev’s enduring score. Tickets will go on sale soon on dubaiopera.com. And there’s even more on the romance front…

Giselle

When: Wednesday, September 18 to 21

For ballet fans, the most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle is heading to the stage this September. Giselle tells the story of a young girl who dies of love and is transformed into a spirit that haunts the forest. Taken in by the Wilis, she enters an ethereal world where dance is the language of the soul. However, love knows no bounds, and her lover Albrecht continues to pursue her, even though his life is at stake, proving that love can conquer all – even death. Tickets can be purchased here.

Other shows to look forward to

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony by the National Polish Opera Orchestra: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Carla Bruni: Friday, September 27, 2024

Umberto Tozzi – The Final Tour: Saturday, September 27, 2024

Brad Mehldau: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Concert: Il Volo: Friday, October 25, 2024

And there’s more to come…

Think this is it for the new season? Think again, because this is only the beginning. The remaining shows for the new season will be announced soon, and we can’t wait to see what the Dubai Opera has in store. Stay tuned!

Featured image: Getty Images

Article images: Supplied by Dubai Opera