Upon entering the spa, the area is beautiful and warm with windows that offer uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. Greeted with a moist towel and a refreshing juice, it’s time to fill out the form to let the specialist know what the goal of the treatment is. Today’s treatment is the Longevity Path to Detox Treatment which is a signature treatment of the spa. In truth, I didn’t know what to expect from the treatment at all so I requested that we focus on lymphatic drainage and cellulite reduction.

Once ready, I am directed by a lovely spa technician to an elevator that takes me down to the locker and treatment rooms. Ready and in my robe, leaving the locker room I am greeted by the specialist who would be taking care of me throughout my treatment.

Entirely unsure of what to expect, I enter the treatment room which is dimly lit and quite warm. The technician let me know that the first step of the three-part treatment, is the hydrotherapy tub that has oils poured in, to prepare the skin and open the pores.

The tub treatment pinpoints specific lymph drainage areas of the body with high-pressure jets in the tub. I am also told that the lighting will change colour to stimulate the brain and create a relaxing environment.

Floating, literally

After a very relaxing 15 minutes in the tub, it’s time for the next phase of the treatment, which quickly became my favourite part.

A seaweed and vitamin-rich mud mixture is spread across my entire body before I am asked to lie down, and a heated and weighted blanket is placed around me. But wait, there’s more. I am then told to not get a fright as the water bed begins to fill up around me and I suddenly feel as though I am floating on a cloud.

This part of the treatment lasts for 30 minutes and I very quickly feel myself breaking a sweat – which is encouraged to release the toxins in my body – as well as dosing off from the warmth of the blanket.

Spray down

Awoken by the light slowly flooding back into the room as the blinds are opened, it is now time for the third part of the hydro-jet treatment. A spray down to remove the mud and hydro-massage that will aid in lymph drainage. It was an interesting experience, that felt akin to a high-pressure cleaner with warm water spraying all over my body.

What’s On Verdict: The entirety of the Longevity Hub Clinique La Prairie is a luxurious spa experience that is so much more than just a treatment, but a promise to oneself to take better care of your health.

Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’aabeel, 10am to 8pm daily, Dhs1,100. Tel: (0)4 666 1618 oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied