A suite getaway…

Around a two-hour drive from Downtown Dubai, to the only emirate on the East coast lies Fujairah – a city known for its tranquillity where you can disconnect and enjoy a much-needed getaway. And this is exactly what you will get at your staycation at Palace Beach Resort. Solitude -perfect if you need to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of life.

Location

Located on Corniche Road, the palatial resort is located less than a kilometre away from Fujairah Beach, and even if you don’t want to dip your toes in the sand or swim in the cool Indian Ocean waters, you’re sure to enjoy the endless blue views.

The drive to this Emirate alone puts you at peace as you weave your way through the roads nestled in between the Western Hajar Mountains – which… friendly tip, is the scenic route as opposed to the option ‘fastest route’ Google Maps or Waze offers. The best way to get the pretty views, and to make the most of your trip is to go via the Hanging Gardens.

Look and feel

It’s hard not to miss that classic Emaar Hospitality signature hotel look. So much so that as soon as we saw the hotel peek in the distance we let out a small cheer of glee, as if we knew we had arrived home. Nothing flashy here, just elegance with just the right amount of luxury, and one which blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings standing out like a beacon in white.

Once inside, we are greeted with chic with neutral calming tones with touches of blue, traditional Arabian details, and that signature Emaar Hospitality perfume.

Rooms and Suites

There are eight options to pick from depending on your budget and the size of your troupe.

Rooms will showcase humble city views, but if you want to wake up to blue waters, there are deluxe rooms and suites available with pool and sea views.

For our stay, we enjoy a glamorous stay in a two-bedroom executive suite with an ocean view. But what impressed us the most, was the huge balcony which we ended up using for most of our stay when we were not exploring.

The suite has two rooms with two king-sized beds and is great for six guests.

The best news? The main room also connects to the huge balcony, and the ‘smaller’ room has a secluded balcony of its own. Perfect if you want your privacy away from your fellow roommates.

We could have spent a good part of the day just relaxing in the cosy beds (especially after the long drive over), but, there was plenty to see and do. We did sneak in a wee little nap, after which we sipped on coffee out on the balcony while enjoying a catchup and soaking in the calming views.

Facilities

For those who want to hit the pause button, there’s a spa that is open daily where you can pick from a number of treatments and ingredients to further soothe the body and mind. But be sure to book your appointment well in advance as spots do get taken up rather quickly.

If you prefer to get your endorphins through a workout, inside the resort, fitness enthusiasts can get their workouts in at the fully equipped gym.

And don’t worry if you have little ones with you during your staycation, there’s the Qiz Kids Club that is sure to keep them entertained.

And of course, you can soak in the sun by the pool, enjoy a swim or even head to the beach to dip your toes in the water or lounge in one of the chairs. PS-Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Food and drink

Whether you spent the day exploring the hotel or the city or holed up in your room, you can fuel up at one of the resort’s restaurants. Ewaan serves up Middle Eastern cuisine, Al Bayt serves International and Amwa – the resort’s newest beachfront grill, blends Asian and Western flavours.

If you want a bite or a sip while you’re relaxing poolside, Buhayra Lounge is open daily until 7pm.

During our stay, we dined at Amwa where we tucked into a number of dishes including burrata nestled in heirloom tomato with a refreshing dressing drizzle, and a crunchy wasabi prawn. We also couldn’t refuse the flavour-packed seafood laksa soup which we easily devoured. We ended the experience on a sweet note with a chilled mango treat and mochi ice cream.

For breakfast the next day after a good night’s rest, we made our way to Ewaan for a hearty breakfast where we had a wide selection from cold cuts to pancakes, eggs, pastries, fruit and more. We knew we had a long drive back, so we did eat ourselves silly.

Rates

Prices for a one-night stay in a deluxe room start from Dhs485, while suites prices start from Dhs900.

Make your bookings here.

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, Corniche Road, Al Faseel, Fujairah, Tel: (0)9 203 8899. addresshotels.com/en/resorts/palace-beach-resort-fujairah

Images: Supplied