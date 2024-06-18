Say adieu to these beach clubs for now…

These beloved Dubai beach clubs are closing their doors for the summer-sweat session coming very soon. As the temperatures soar, these venues will be taking a poquito break, and rightly so. If beach days at any of these sunny spots are your thing, then you’ll have to bid farewell, but only for now – BRB, they’ll be back shortly.

DRIFT Beach: June 19 to September

On the shorefront of Al Sufouh, Drift Beach is an elegant and refined beach club that serves as an ode to the South of France. It will be taking an extended hiatus this summer, closing its doors on June 19 just after Eid, ready to welcome you to a new, revamped look in September.

@driftbeachdubai

Summersalt: July 15 to September 15

Summersalt Beach Club in the Jumeirah Al Naseem will be closing for a full two months during peak summer time, which means chic pool days, stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and yoga classes on the beach will have to take a break for a bit. Summersalt is a great vibe and we already can’t want for the club to return come winter.

@summersaltbeachclub

WHITE Beach: July 1 to August 31

Atlantis, The Palm venue WHITE Beach will be closing from July 1 to August 31, reopening for the winter on September 1. A typical period of two months, and you’ll have to take a break from the infinity pools, the lavish cabanas and all the fun the beach club has to offer, but for a short time only. WHITE is one of the OGs – we’ll be waiting.

@whitebeach

Soul Beach: First week of July

This scenic sunset spot draped in golden hour hues of orange and white will be breaking up for the summer in the first week of July, so if you’re a regular of the club, squeeze in as many visits as you’d like between now and then. Located in JA The Resort, this is a stunning escape that is actually an escape (JA as in Jebel Ali).

@soulbeachdxb

Images: Supplied